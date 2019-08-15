New Zealand vs Australia: Talking points ahead of Bledisloe II

Australia overwhelmed New Zealand in Perth last weekend

Four talking points as the Wallabies head to New Zealand aiming to secure the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

All Black-lash expected

The Wallabies thrashed the All Blacks 47-26 at Perth Stadium last week to take the annual trans-Tasman series into a decider.

4:23 The Wallabies returned to Perth on Saturday to record a 47-26 victory over New Zealand The Wallabies returned to Perth on Saturday to record a 47-26 victory over New Zealand

New Zealand were reduced to 14 men on the stroke of half-time due to a red card to lock Scott Barrett, but the Wallabies' six-try performance garnered glowing reviews from both sides of 'the ditch' and was a huge boost for Michael Cheika's side six weeks out from the World Cup in Japan.

Australia expect the chastened All Blacks to fire up and raise their "physical" game at their Eden Park fortress on Saturday as the world champions look to bounce back from the Perth upset and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Rookie No 8 Isi Naisarani said the match was the most bruising of his three Tests to date but he expected the All Blacks to go up a level this weekend.

"I think they're going to come hard at us. They're going to (be) fired up and yeah, they're going to be physical as well," Naisarani told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday. "So we need to mess them up."

Scott Barrett was shown a red card during the All Blacks' defeat in Australia

History against the Wallabies

If the Wallabies are to win at Eden Park they will overturn quite a bit of history in the process.

New Zealand vs Australia Live on

Australia have not beaten the All Blacks at the Auckland cauldron since 1986, and have suffered a string of one-sided thrashings by Steve Hansen's side there in recent years. But it's not just Australia who have struggled there; no team have beaten New Zealand at Eden Park since France managed the feat in 1994.

Additionally, Australia have not beaten the All Blacks on New Zealand soil since 2001. There are many ways to put that into context but the easiest is to say that Australia's last win in New Zealand came before Richie McCaw - the All Black with the most Test caps in history - made his debut.

Australia's hopes of reclaiming the trophy for the first time since 2002 rest on their ability to ignore all of the statistics that suggest it's the toughest assignment in world rugby.

Are New Zealand rattled?

It was not that long ago that the All Blacks were on top of the world with acres of space between them and the chasing pack.

They still are the top-ranked team in the world - though they would have given up that title had Wales avoided defeat at Twickenham on Sunday - but there have been some results recently that will send some murmurs of concern through the camp.

Kieran Read tries to lift his team-mates during their defeat in Perth

Last year they were beaten on home soil by the Springboks before losing a tense Test match against Ireland in Dublin. Neither losses alone would spark any alarm given the quality of the opposition, but this year they squeezed past Argentina away from home and drew with the Springboks in Wellington before being blown away by the Wallabies.

Whether or not Australia would have won that game if New Zealand weren't reduced to 14 will remain a mystery, but they looked the better of the two teams at the time.

Regardless of the what-ifs, New Zealand finished the Rugby Championship in third place. Ahead of a World Cup that's not the kind of form that will fill them with the same confidence and swagger they've had for the last decade.

Can Australia peak for Japan?

Australia have looked in disarray over the last couple of seasons and appeared to be heading into the World Cup with no realistic hope of lifting the trophy.

But their rousing performance against the All Blacks has provided their fans with hope of a revival in time for Japan.

Cheika's side reached the final in England four years ago although their form has dramatically dropped since 2015.

Reece Hodge celebrates his try with Will Genia during the Wallabies' dominant win

Australia can never be written off at a World Cup, with the two-time winners proven at peaking on this stage.

Whether their current squad is strong enough to go all the way is questionable, with their current world ranking of sixth suggesting they should not be among the favourites, but the Wallabies may be timing their run to perfection.

Ireland peaked in 2017 while Wales' best form has come over the last year but if Australia can find the confidence and momentum over the next couple of months they will still be dangerous opponents in Japan.

Team news

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Dane Coles, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (c)

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Jackson Hemopo, 20 Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Ngani Laumape, 23 Jordie Barrett

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 James O'Connor, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Nic White; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman; 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 8 Isi Naisarani

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Liam Wright, 21 Will Genia, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Adam Ashley-Cooper