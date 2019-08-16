VOTE: New Zealand/Australia combined XV

New Zealand and Australia go head-to-head again on Saturday

Vote for who makes your combined New Zealand/Australia XV ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland.

Australia have a chance to get their hands on the cup for the first time since 2002 after beating the All Blacks 47-26 in last weekend's Test in Perth.

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has made just one injury-enforced change to his starting line-up from that win, with Adam Coleman replacing Rory Arnold.

New Zealand vs Australia Live on

However, his opposite number Steve Hansen has rung in the changes, with five players coming into the side as New Zealand aim to keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup.

But who makes your XV with both teams to choose from? Make your choices below in our vote.