Who makes your Wales vs England combined team?

Which No 8 would you select in your combined XV?

Vote for your combined Wales-England XV ahead of Saturday's Test at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

After England halting Wales' 14-match winning run last weekend, the focus turns to Cardiff to see if it will be revenge for Wales or a repeat victory for Eddie Jones' men?

Ruaridh McConnochie will make his first start for the visitors to Wales, a week later than first anticipated.

Maro Itoje is named in England's second row as he comes in for Charlie Ewels while Courtney Lawes replaces the injured Tom Curry. Lawes starts at blindside flanker with Lewis Ludlam switching to openside

Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are included in the match-day squad for the first time in the World Cup warm-ups after Jones announced his 31-man World Cup squad on Monday.

Dan Biggar comes in to replace the injured Gareth Anscombe after the latter was ruled out of the World Cup and Warren Gatland makes three other changes. James Davies is set to earn his fourth cap for Wales with Jake Ball also coming into the pack.

But who makes it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Following Saturday's Test, England will also face Ireland on August 24 back at Twickenham Stadium and Italy on September 6 in Newcastle as part of their Summer Internationals, all live on Sky Sports.