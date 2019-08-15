Will Greenwood's podcast: Willi Heinz, Liam Williams and reaction to England's World Cup squad

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox return to look at England's World Cup squad and preview the return game against Wales in Cardiff.

James Gemmell tracks new England scrum-half Willi Heinz's story going back to his routes in Canterbury. Cox also joins Liam Williams in Wales' camp for an exclusive interview.

Greenwood puts the pressure on Wales ahead of this Saturday's rematch with England in Cardiff, saying: "Great teams don't lose back-to-back games.

There's a look at how recent results in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres have affected the World Cup as well, with Will saying: "Given what's happened in the past few weeks England aren't in the 'Pool of Death' now - that's Australia, Wales and Fiji."

And along with reviewing England's victory over Wales, Will's analysis of THAT red card in Bledisloe I comes up for discussion.

