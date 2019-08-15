Ruaridh McConnochie to make first England start against Wales

Ruaridh McConnochie will make his first England start against Wales

Ruaridh McConnochie will make his first England start against Wales on Saturday in one of three changes for Eddie Jones' side.

Uncapped Bath wing McConnochie was forced to withdraw before last week's 33-19 win over Wales with injury but he is fit to make his debut, in place of Anthony Watson, after being selected in England's 31-man World Cup squad.

Maro Itoje is named in the second row as he comes in for Charlie Ewels while Courtney Lawes replaces the injured Tom Curry. Lawes starts at blindside flanker with Lewis Ludlam switching to openside.

Fly-half George Ford will captain the side again in Cardiff following Sunday's 33-19 victory at Twickenham. Scrum-half Willi Heinz wins his second cap after being picked for the World Cup in Japan.



Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are included in the matchday squad for the first time in the World Cup warm-ups.

Willi Heinz will make his second appearance for England in this weekend's international

Head coach Jones said: "Our selection strategy for our second game is similar to the first, so a bit of a mix-and-match approach. We are looking at different combinations and have a particular strategy for this game.



"The game is very much about ourselves preparing for the World Cup and we are respectful that we have got such strong opposition at their home ground. We are looking forward to it.



"The squad has been progressing well this week and I think there is a realisation among the squad now that the hard work really starts, nothing has been achieved."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Ruaridh McConnochie, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Kruis, 20 Jack Singleton, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Manu Tuilagi