Uncapped Ruaridh McConnochie named in England's Rugby World Cup squad

Uncapped Bath back Ruaridh McConnochie was the surprise call-up as Eddie Jones named his official 31-man squad to participate in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

McConnochie continues a remarkable year by being present as the only uncapped player on the strength of a strong end to the season for Bath having converted to the XVs game from sevens.

Ben Te'o has been overlooked, losing out to Piers Francis among the four centres bound for Japan 2019 despite being an ever-present under Jones when available.

The 32-year-old was involved in a scuffle with Mike Brown during a social event at the squad's training camp in Treviso a fortnight ago.

Owen Farrell will captain the side at his second World Cup, but there is no space for Danny Cipriani while Dylan Hartley is another high-profile absentee, and Mike Brown and Ben Teo'o have both been omitted following an altercation.

Jones insisted over the weekend that Te'o was still in World Cup contention but the Australian has chosen to leave him out.

England have named their squad almost a month in advance of World Rugby's deadline, and Jones said: "A lot of good players have missed out. We feel for them, I feel for them personally.

"But as we know the World Cup is an incredible tournament where opportunities can present themselves and all those players who have missed out have been told they have to be ready.

"We have taken the decision to go early because of what we learned from previous campaigns.

"We want the squad to know early and now we can get on and be the best prepared England side there has ever been, ready to win the World Cup."

Flanker Lewis Ludlam, hooker Jack Singleton and scrum-half Willi Heinz made their debuts in Sunday's rout of Wales and are also picked.

Jones has gambled by taking only two scrum-halves with Heinz providing cover for Ben Youngs, who is first choice in the position.

The decision to pick just five props means Harry Williams misses out, with Kyle Sinckler and Dan Cole travelling as the two tightheads.

Brad Shields will also miss out on the World Cup as he continues his rehabilitation from the foot injury incurred in Treviso.

The outlook on Shields left him with a race against time to board the plane with the rest of the squad on September 8 and Ludlam has been chosen in his place.

Forwards

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler(Harlequins, 58 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Saracens), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons/Sale Sharks)

Backs

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

England face Wales for their second Quilter International on Saturday at the Principality Stadium, live on Sky Sports Action. They also face Ireland (August 24) at Twickenham and Italy (September 6) in Newcastle as part of their Summer Internationals, all on Sky Sports.