Dan Biggar selected for Wales to face England

Wales have made three changes to their team to face England at home on Saturday with Dan Biggar starting the match.

Fly-half Biggar comes into the side in place of Gareth Anscombe after he was ruled out of the World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The rest of the backline is unchanged from last week's 33-19 defeat to England at Twickenham.

Warren Gatland has handed James Davies his fourth cap with the flanker replacing Justin Tipuric.

England kick off their World Cup warm-ups with a convincing win over Wales at Twickenham

He will line up alongside older brother Jonathan Davies for the first time in a Wales jersey. The last pair of brothers to play alongside each other for Wales was Jamie and Nicky Robinson in 2006.

Jake Ball also comes into the pack with the Scarlets forward picked ahead of Adam Beard.

Head coach Gatland said: "This weekend is another opportunity for us to take the field, test ourselves and continue our preparation for Japan.

"It is a little over five weeks until we kick off our campaign in Toyota against Georgia and it is important we are fully prepared and rugby-ready by then.

Liam Williams will start for Wales in their international against England in Cardiff

"We were disappointed to get the loss last weekend so it is important we step it up on Saturday and put in a big display in front a of a packed Principality Stadium.

"The squad are looking forward to getting back out there, taking another step towards the RWC and putting in a big performance."

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar , 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 James Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Aaron Shingler, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Aled Davies, Jarrod Evans, 23 Owen Watkin