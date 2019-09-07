New Zealand 92-7 Tonga: All Blacks cruise to big win in final World Cup warm-up match

George Bridge scored four tries as New Zealand beat Tonga 92-7

Winger George Bridge scored four tries while full-back Ben Smith and centre Ryan Crotty scored twice each as New Zealand overwhelmed Tonga 92-7 in their last match before defending their Rugby World Cup title in Japan.

Bridge's first try was among eight scored by the All Blacks in the first half, after which they led 54-0, and he added three more in the second half as New Zealand brought their tally for the match to 14.

Smith scored both of his tries in the first half, playing his way back into form with perfect timing ahead of New Zealand's World Cup opener against South Africa in Yokohama on September 21.

Beauden Barrett kicked seven conversions, playing only the first half, and Josh Ioane added four on his debut after taking over the goal kicking in the second half.

New Zealand still fell short of their record winning margin against Tonga which still stands at 102-0 in 2000.

Tonga, ranked 15 in the world, showed an indomitable spirit by scoring the last try of the match through captain Siale Piutau and holding New Zealand scoreless for the last 15 minutes.

Sevu Reece scored New Zealand's first try against Tonga

New Zealand also took eight minutes to score their first try through winger Sevu Reece, and the floodgates opened as Tonga barely touched the ball as they played into a stiff breeze in the first half.

Bridge recorded his second try by catching the kick-off which started the second half and running in almost unopposed as the scoreline mounted relentlessly.

Hooker Codie Taylor, scrum-half T.J. Perenara, and back rows Matt Todd, Ardie Savea and captain Kieran Read also scored before the All Blacks' attack fizzled toward the end of the match.

"It's our last hit-out together and I guess we've got two weeks between now and our first (World Cup) game," Read said.

"It was really important we just kept building and it's the exciting part from here on in.

"We just wanted to keep control. You've got to earn the right to score tries like we did and if wingers are scoring tries on the sideline that means you're doing a good job on the inside."