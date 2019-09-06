Chester Williams: South Africa Rugby World Cup winner dies aged 49

Chester Williams won the Rugby World Cup on home soil

South Africa rugby legend Chester Williams has died at the age of 49 of a suspected heart attack.

Williams was one of the most recognisable players in the Springboks squad that famously won the Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995.

He scored 14 tries in 27 Tests during an international career that spanned seven years, ending in 2000.

Williams was greeted warmly by Nelson Mandela after South Africa's historic triumph

Williams remained involved in rugby after his retirement, and had been employed as head coach for the University of Western Cape following coaching stints in Super Rugby and with the South Africa Sevens.

Everyone at England Rugby is saddened to hear of the passing of Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/DWJW0A1mM1 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 6, 2019

His death comes less than two months after the death of his former team-mate and fellow World Cup winner James Small, who also died of a heart attack, aged 50.

News of Williams' death came on the day South Africa beat Japan 41-7 in their final World Cup warm-up match before this year's tournament.