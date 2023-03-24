Gallagher Premiership: Newcastle Falcons claim 17-12 win over Gloucester in Mark Laycock's first game despite first-half red card

Adam Radwan celebrates as Newcastle Falcons pulled off a superb victory vs Gloucester despite a first-half red card

Newcastle produced a stunning performance in Mark Laycock's first game in charge as they prevailed 17-12 over Gloucester despite being reduced to 14 men in the first half of a fiery Gallagher Premiership encounter.

The sides traded early tries through Seb Blake and Adam Radwan, before Falcons prop Richard Palframan was sent off for a high tackle in the 16th minute.

Ollie Thorley punished Newcastle with a touchdown within minutes as a bad-tempered opening period ended with the visitors leading 12-10.

But a try from Elliott Obatoyinbo proved just reward for a spirited performance from the depleted home side, who could have extended their lead but for Brett Connon failing to nail a penalty from long range.

It proved not to be pivotal, as the Falcons closed out a highly impressive victory to complete the double over their opponents and earn their sixth league win of the season.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Laycock was named interim head coach at Kingston Park following Dave Walder's departure, and had to endure a rough opening half to his tenure.

The visitors hit the front after six minutes when Blake powered over following a tap penalty from five meters.

Santi Carreras failed to convert - despite hitting both posts - and Newcastle made them pay seven minutes later with a superb try.

Obatoyinbo moved through the tightest of spaces and showed brilliant awareness to dummy the ball, beat both Jordy Reid and Thorley, and find Radwan on the outside to score.

Radwan dived over spectacularly for one of two Falcons tries on the night

But the game turned when Palframan caught Freddie Clarke's head with his shoulder, and the officials decided to issue a red card to the Falcons number three.

The Cherry and Whites quickly regained the lead as Blake delivered a line out to Lewis Ludlow who found Thorley and the winger bulldozed through to the try line, with Carreras adding the simple conversion.

The lead could have been extended when Thorley looked certain to dot down after a threaded through ball from Lloyd Evans, but a slightly casual approach enabled Radwan to dart in ahead of him and prevent another try.

Ollie Thorley scored one of two early Gloucester tries in the game

Reid was also denied before the break, with the TMO spotting a knock on in the build-up to his touchdown.

Connon struck a penalty just before half-time to reduce the arrears to 12-10 after Kirill Gotovtsev caught Mateo Carreras with a hand to the face.

And the visiting side were made to pay for their earlier missed chances in the second half when Obatoyinbo received a kick from Connon on 63 minutes and weaved past Carreras to dot down, before the fly-half kicked an excellent conversion from the left wing.

The kicker could not extend the lead six minutes later with a penalty attempt, but it did not matter as Newcastle earned a gutsy victory.