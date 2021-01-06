Hollie Davidson to referee first men's pro game with Newcastle Falcons vs Castres appointment

Hollie Davidson will take charge of Newcastle Falcons vs Castres in the European Challenge Cup

Hollie Davidson will referee her first men's professional game when she takes charge of Newcastle Falcons vs Castres in round 3 of the European Challenge Cup on January 16.

English referee Sara Cox has also received an appointment in the competition, meaning Davidson and Cox will both follow Joy Neville as female officials to referee in the European Challenge Cup.

Davidson has already had appointments as Assistant Referee in both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup this season and she is looking forward to taking the whistle in this competition.

"I couldn't quite believe it when I got the phone call. I am hugely excited by the appointment, and I'm looking forward to being tested at the next level of rugby," she told Scottish Rugby.

"I'm sure I'll have butterflies in my stomach but I'm just looking to go out there and do the basics well."

Davidson last refereed on 21 November 2020, overseeing the women's fixture between England and France at Twickenham which resulted in a 25-23 victory for the Red Roses in the Women's Six Nations.

Congratulations to @HollieDavidson0, who is set to referee her first professional men's match later this month in the @ERChallengeCup.



Full story 👇https://t.co/g8qoWoSTZt — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 6, 2021

Discussing her recent involvement, the former Scotland Women's U20 player said: "It was great to be involved in the England v France women's fixture back in November. To referee a game of that standard mid-pandemic was a privilege.

"I feel very fortunate to have been involved in both international and professional-club fixtures during these uncertain times as it has kept my brain ticking over and I feel it has put me in a strong position building up to this career milestone."

Andrew Macpherson, Referee Development Manager at Scottish Rugby said: "On behalf of Scottish Rugby, I would like to extend my congratulations to Hollie on the appointment to her first professional men's fixture.

"It is fantastic to see her hard work recognised and she thoroughly deserves this opportunity."