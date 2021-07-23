Bryan Habana: Don't question TMO Marius Jonker's professionalism ahead of South Africa vs British and Irish Lions opening Test

0:39 Bryan Habana says South African TMO Marius Jonker's professionalism can't be questioned after he stepped in as a late replacement Bryan Habana says South African TMO Marius Jonker's professionalism can't be questioned after he stepped in as a late replacement

Former Springboks World Cup winner Bryan Habana says the professionalism of TMO Marius Jonker should not be questioned ahead of the opening Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

The appointment of a non-neutral TMO for a Test match is a highly unusual step, and has only been taken as a result of New Zealand's Brendon Pickerill being forced to withdraw due to pandemic-related travel issues.

As a result, Jonker will take his place for the series opener in Cape Town, something which has infuriated Lions head coach Warren Gatland and his staff.

South African TMO Marius Jonker will take on the role for the Springboks vs Lions first Test

Indeed, the Lions are understood to be pushing governing body World Rugby to appoint a neutral TMO for the second and third Tests of the series.

Jonker acted as the TMO for the Lions' 17-13 defeat to South Africa 'A', the tourists' sole loss on tour so far, with Gatland left frustrated that Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk avoided a red card for a tackle on Lions flanker Josh Navidi.

On Friday, Lions forwards coach Robin McBryde added: "It was a bit unexpected. We only found out on Wednesday. There's a slight lack of foresight because there's a reason why that position is neutral."

Warren Gatland and the Lions are said to be furious with the unusual appointment

However, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports in South Africa, 124-cap Springbok Habana sympathised with Jonker and backed his compatriot to perform his role in an even-handed manner.

"This is a World Rugby sanctioned appointment," Habana said.

"I think it's a tough one for Marius (Jonker). He's been to Rugby World Cups and is an incredibly proud and responsible officiator and adjudicator.

"One would believe that he does it to the best of his abilities.

Jonker retired from refereeing in 2014, moving into TMO duties thereafter

"We saw what happened in the SA 'A' game last week where Warren Gatland raised a few things, but there were also potentially things that didn't go South Africa's way that Rassie Erasmus showed.

"Again, I feel for Marius. I don't think he's offered himself to be put in this position.

"It's not an SA Rugby decision that has been made. So, like I say, you hope that the professionalism of all parties involved will ensure the best outcome for the game."

Australian referee Nic Berry takes charge of the opening Test on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with New Zealander Ben O'Keeffe and Frenchman Mathieu Raynal running the touchlines.

Kiwi TMO Pickerill had been scheduled to be TMO for all three Tests. There has been no confirmation as to whether Jonker will be TMO for further Tests.

"There's no plan B put in place. You've just got to get on with it really," Lions coach McBryde added.

2:55 Sky Sports' Sarra Elgan reports from South Africa as Alun Wyn Jones returns to captain the British and Irish Lions in the first Test Sky Sports' Sarra Elgan reports from South Africa as Alun Wyn Jones returns to captain the British and Irish Lions in the first Test

"We met the three officials who are officiating on the weekend. We went through everything that's happened up to date. They were reluctant to pass any opinion on what's happened.

"They're aware of it and they're confident in the communications they'll have on the weekend that between the four of them, they'll come to the right decision.

"The role of the TMO…his say is pretty final with regards to communication between him and the referee. It's a very important position.

"The impression I got really was that they wanted to move on and that they trust in their own decisions and communications and the understanding between the three of them, so hopefully that will come to the fore on the weekend."