 Skip to content

Six Nations: Tom Roebuck in for first England start as Marcus Smith returns, Tommy Freeman moves to centre vs Wales

England make four changes to Six Nations side to face Wales in Cardiff on Super Saturday; Wing Tom Roebuck in for first start, Marcus Smith recalled at full-back; Tommy Freeman shifts to centre, Elliot Daly to wing; Ollie Sleightholme dropped; Jamie George, Tom Willis move to bench

By Michael Cantillon

Wednesday 12 March 2025 14:58, UK

Roebuck
Image: Tom Roebuck has been brought in for his first England start in Saturday's Six Nations final-round clash vs Wales in Cardiff

Sale Sharks wing Tom Roebuck has been brought in for his first England start in their side to face Wales in Saturday's Six Nations final-round fixture in Cardiff. 

Roebuck, 24, has picked up three caps for England before now, but all have been off the bench and none have come in the Six Nations.

With centre Ollie Lawrence ruled out due to an Achilles injury, a backline reshuffle has seen head coach Steve Borthwick deploy wing Tommy Freeman in midfield, move Elliot Daly from full-back to the left wing, and brought Marcus Smith in again to start at full-back.

Wing Ollie Sleightholme, despite scoring two tries in Sunday's victory over Italy, has been dropped from the squad. Hooker Jamie George and No 8 Tom Willis have dropped down to the bench and are replaced by Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ben Curry - Ben Earl shifting to No 8 to accommodate Curry at openside.

England remain in contention for the Six Nations title heading into the final round, but need to aim for a bonus-point victory at the Principality Stadium and hope leaders France slip up at home to Scotland.

Datawrapper This content is provided by Datawrapper, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once
England's Ollie Sleightholme runs onto score a try during the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between England and South Africa, at Twickenham, in London, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Image: England wing Ollie Sleightholme has been dropped from the side despite scoring twice in victory over Italy on Sunday

Elsewhere in the side, Fraser Dingwall keeps his place at centre having been brought in to face Italy, with Henry Slade omitted once again, while the half-backs are unchanged in Northampton duo Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell.

Loosehead Ellis Genge and tighthead Will Stuart start either side of Cowan-Dickie in the front-row - the latter on the occasion of his 50th Test cap - while the second row is made up again of captain Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum.

Also See:

Itoje
Image: Maro Itoje's England have struggled to perform for large swathes of all four Six Nations fixtures so far but still have a chance of winning the title

Tom Curry keeps his place at blindside flanker and will start alongside his twin brother and Earl in the back-row - the same unit that began the championship away to Ireland in Dublin.

Among the replacements, 20-year-old back-row Henry Pollock is in line to make his Test debut, joining George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Chandler Cunningham-South, Willis, Jack van Poortvliet and George Ford as cover in a 6-2 split.

Marcus Smith
Image: Marcus Smith put the frustration of being dropped behind him to score one of seven England tries in victory over Italy

"We're excited to face Wales at the Principality Stadium this weekend, one of the most iconic venues in rugby," said Borthwick.

"The atmosphere will be electric, and we know we'll need to be at our very best to get the result we're aiming for."

England: 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Tommy Freeman, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Tom Willis, 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 George Ford.

Six Nations Super Saturday fixtures: Round Five

Saturday March 15

Italy vs Ireland (2.15pm kick-off)

Wales vs England (4.45pm kick-off)

France vs Scotland (8pm kick-off)

British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

The Lions will tour Australia in 2025
Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 TBC Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW