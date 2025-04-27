Women's Six Nations: England head coach John Mitchell on Grand Slam win and 'ideal' test ahead of Rugby World Cup
England beat France 43-42 to win a historic fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and a seventh Guinness Women's Six Nations victory in a row; John Mitchell's side are favourites for the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil in Augusta and September
Sunday 27 April 2025 09:18, UK
England head coach John Mitchell believes a nail-biting victory to complete Grand Slam glory was the ideal test ahead of their bid for World Cup glory on home soil later this year.
The Red Roses claimed a seventh successive Guinness Women's Six Nations title and a historic fourth consecutive Grand Slam victory by beating France 43-42 at the Allianz Stadium, where they were left scrambling late on to extend their unbeaten record.
England scored five tries in the opening 23 minutes to hold a 24-point advantage but let their commanding advantage slip in the second half, with France closing on a shock victory after two late tries until the Red Roses held on for the 55th win in 56 Tests.
"This is ideal for us," Mitchell said. "After a really good start we could have put them away but they got energy through the middle and that's what French sides do. Once they get into you they feel success.
"I thought we'd have to win the game three or four times but I think we had to win it nine times. We'd done enough to complete the goal.
"These types of games do help us. We get them occasionally. But you also have to understand that the Red Roses are unique at the moment and have been for a while. Teams tend to perform against us.
"That will continue to happen in 2025 and that will help us raise our game. And we have to raise our game, which is really clear."
England had only conceded five tries in the opening four matches of their Six Nations campaign but yielded six against France, who also became the first side to score in the final 20 minutes against the Red Roses this season.
"I wasn't happy with the defence," Mitchell added. "They got through us in the middle too easily.
"We adjusted at half-time and the girls did a good job in that area in the second half. But the edge defence was not the standard of the Red Roses."
England will be favourites to win the World Cup for the first time since 2014, having finished runners-up in five of the last six editions and having won every Test in the Women's Six Nations since 2018.
Mitchell regularly rotated his XV throughout the campaign, making nine changes for their top-of-the-table clash with France, with the head coach e
"After today, 95 per cent of the girls who are likely to go to the World Cup will have an experience of Allianz Stadium, before this game that wouldn't have been the case," Mitchell explained.
"That is a situation we've planned for, to make sure the broader group have had an experience here.
"We've matured enormously in that area and if we hadn't practised those things going into a home World Cup, when that reality happens you aren't ready for it. I think our girls are definitely ready for what's to come and whatever jobs they're given."
What's next?
England have been drawn with Australia, USA and Samoa for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, held on home soil for the second time.
Red Roses' Women's Six Nations 2025 results
|Sunday, March 23
|Red Roses 38-5 Italy
|Saturday, March 29
|Wales 12-67 Red Roses
|Saturday, April 12
|Ireland 5-49 Red Roses
|Saturday, April 19
|Red Roses 59-7 Scotland
|Saturday, April 26
|Red Roses 43-42 France
The Red Roses will play in the opening game on August 22 against the United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, with their remaining two pool matches being hosted at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton and Brighton's Amex Stadium.
