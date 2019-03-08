Maro Itoje remains on sidelines for England's Six Nations clash vs Italy

Maro Itoje is progressing well but will play no part in England's match with Italy, says Steve Borthwick

Maro Itoje has not recovered from injury in time to play a part in England's Six Nations match against Italy at Twickenham on Saturday.

On Thursday, England head coach Eddie Jones refused to rule out the chance of the lock playing some part in the weekend's game, despite Itoje not being named in England's 23-man squad earlier in the week.

Itoje, who has missed England's last two fixtures with knee ligament damage, limped out of training on Tuesday and forwards coach Steve Borthwick has now confirmed the Saracens forward will definitely miss the visit of the Azzurri.

Jonny May appeared to sit out training on Friday but the Leicester wing, who has already scored four tries in the competition, is set to play as England aim to maintain their Six Nations title aspirations.

"Maro is not fit for this weekend. His rehab is going well, every day he progresses," Borthwick said.

"But he is not fit to play this weekend. Everybody who was named in the team is fully fit."

0:28 Itoje limped out of England training on Tuesday Itoje limped out of England training on Tuesday

Italy have lost their last 20 Six Nations matches and England have never lost to the Azzurri in 24 meetings, but Borthwick is wary of underestimating Saturday's opponents, who led Ireland at half-time but lost 26-16.

"Italy, when they have played these last couple of games, they have played very well," Borthwick added.

"You look at the last part of the way they played against Scotland, you look at the way they played against Ireland shows they are a good team.

Steve Borthwick expects a stern challenge from Conor O'Shea's Italy

"Everyone is looking forward to a great Test match tomorrow."

Meanwhile, England lock George Kruis has joined Jones in saying Italy can be a more effective side if they take up a positive approach.

George Kruis is prepared for something different from the Azzurri at Twickenham

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea surprised England with a controversial no-ruck tactic - dubbed 'Ruckgate' - when the sides met two years ago at Twickenham.

"If Conor lets them play, then they can play and produce some magic out the back," Kruis said.

"They've put on some pretty good performances in this Six Nations and we know they could chuck anything at us - like they have done previously."