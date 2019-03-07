Eddie Jones expects Kyle Sinckler and Ellis Genge to be targeted by Italy

Eddie Jones expects "street fighters" Kyle Sinckler and Ellis Genge to be targeted when England host Italy at Twickenham on Saturday.

Genge will make his first start of this year's Six Nations at loosehead prop after being named as one of five changes to the starting XV that lost to Wales two weeks ago.

Sinckler has started each of England's three games so far but was highlighted as an "emotional time bomb" by Wales coach Warren Gatland in the build-up to that game and was withdrawn after conceding two crucial second-half penalties.

Jones responded to that statement by making an impassioned defence of the Harlequins forward and he again praised him ahead of the visit of Italy.

Kyle Sinckler and Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones square off at the Principality Stadium

"He is a young prop and he is learning his trade," Jones told Sky Sports News. "He is combative and he is going to get tested all the time in Test rugby.

"It is a matter of him learning what he can do and what he cannot do, and how he reacts to things. I think each game he plays, he is learning a little bit more."

Asked if he expects Italy to target Sinckler or Genge, Jones replied: "I am sure they have a plan to do something like that. They are street fighters those two boys.

"But they are really both maturing very well. We took both of them to Australia in 2016 as project players.

"We are really pleased with the progress both have been making."

Ben Te'o [left] and Manu Tuilagi [right] during the match against Australia at Twickenham Stadium on November 24, 2018

Jones has selected a destructive centre partnership of Ben Te'o and Manu Tuilagi - who weigh a combined 34 stone - for the game against Italy, with in-form Henry Slade dropping to the bench.

Asked to describe the centre partnership, Jones said: "Physical and skilful. It is not just the physical side of it.

"They played a little bit at the end of the game against Australia in November and were pretty impressive so we have always wanted to have a look at them again.

"We have been really happy with what Slade has done but it is another option for us in that midfield."

Joe Cokanasiga will be an imposing presence on the wing for England

There was also a recall for Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga, who stands at 6ft 4ins and weighs 18 stone, making it the biggest backline Jones has selected since taking charge of England.

"If we get some good front-foot ball Italy will [have their hands full] because they will have three big guys charging at them who have all got pace, power and skill," Jones said.

Maro Itoje, who is battling a knee injury, was not named in the squad, though Jones hinted he could still feature if he receives clearance from England's medical staff.

Asked for an update on Itoje's recovery, Jones replied: "Good - progressing really well. Probably, realistically won't be right for the game but we are going to give him every opportunity to be fit.

"He is still rehabbing hard and if he did become available then we would look at selection again."

When asked how that might work, Jones replied: "I am not sure. We will work out."

He then added the Saracens lock will be "definitely right for Scotland".