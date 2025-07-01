Queensland Reds vs British and Irish Lions: Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park unleashed in Test series trial run?

The British and Irish Lions' clash with the Queensland Reds may not have Test-match status but it could provide the clearest hint yet at Andy Farrell's thinking over the half-back pairing he'll deploy against the Wallabies.

With Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park forming the half-back axis for Wednesday's clash at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane - the venue of the first Test on July 19 - is this a trial run for the series against Australia or merely the latest tactical experiment?

Scrum-half Gibson-Park makes his Lions debut in Brisbane on his comeback from a glute injury that saw him miss the URC final with Leinster earlier this month as well as the opening tour games against Argentina and Western Force.

As pre-tour favourites to start the Test series against the Wallabies in the nine and 10 shirts, expectations are high for the partnership irrespective of the fact they have been limited to a single training session together.

And the Lions' decision to start Russell again - just five days after the Force game and despite Tomos Williams' tour-ending injury - underscores how highly Farrell and his coaches value the development of his partnership with Gibson-Park.

"They understand one another and understood each other's traits even before they got on the plane because that is what players do," Farrell said.

"They look out for how the best do things. They are two characters who want to see the game from similar eyes as far as where space is. They have attacking mindsets but they both know how important game control is."

Gibson-Park and Russell - Test match partnership in the making?

Scotland fly-half Russell showcased his class throughout a standout club season, guiding Bath to a Premiership title, European Challenge Cup, and Premiership Rugby Cup.

Now, the focus shifts to how quickly he can gel with Gibson-Park into a half-back pairing capable of leading the Lions to Test series victory over the Wallabies.

The signs are already encouraging, according to Ireland scrum-half Gibson-Park, who said: "We know each other pretty well - we've played against each other enough.

"Finn and I have already had conversations, and hopefully we don't have to change too much-just play footy like we normally do.

"For all the stuff you see of Finn and his ability to break a game open, he's pretty calculated in the way he manages the game as well, so it will make my job easier, hopefully.

"There's a gelling period with any nine and 10 combination. When you're largely in charge of driving the game, there's going to be a bit of a feeling-out period, but it's been good-and hopefully we can see it out there on Wednesday."

Gibson-Park also praised Russell's influence and leadership, adding: "Finn's a hugely impressive player. Every team he's in, he has a huge impact.

"He plays the game with a smile on his face, and that's refreshing. But you guys don't see him in the meeting rooms-there's a serious side to him. He understands the impact he can have on a team, and that's pretty important here."

'Door to Tests open' - Farrell sends message to Lions

Despite this, Andy Farrell was keen to stress positions for the Test series against the Wallabies would remain open for all members of his squad right up until the final warm-up game - vs First Nations & Pasifika XV on July 22 - ahead of the second Test in Melbourne on July 26.

"I've said this before, I have all these plans but they keep being shuffled around all the time because of the nature of the sport," Farrell said.

"What you don't see is what happens on a daily basis as far as who can and cannot train, combinations, and are we going to get enough preparation?

"The games are coming thick and fast, I've obviously got something in mind for Wednesday, Saturday and the following week, but being adaptable is the key.

"The number of games we've got, thoughts in your head don't really matter, you've got to be open-minded enough to allow people to challenge for that Test spot.

"That is what we're all trying to do, we're trying to get as good as we possibly can so that we are ready for the first Test. Everyone would love the door to be open enough to do that.

"We've still got plenty of opportunity for all in the group, right up until the third Test. We've got a midweek game that keeps everyone on point and fighting for those Test spots."

How soon can Lions generate brilliance?

Sky Sports' Will Greenwood:

"As rugby has moved into the professional era, the ability of Lions squads to cope with midweek games - against players who are on the fringe of international rugby but are not regularly associated with it - has become increasingly successful.

"Since the turn of the century, in six Lions tours, they have only lost three non-Test matches. More often than not the Lions come through these games relatively comfortably, winning reasonably well, and ideally not picking up more injuries.

"The Lions honed their skills, sharpened their knives, began to understand relationships a little bit more and built units against the Force. The Reds team looks a very strong team, but every time the Lions put a team out, it's 15 of the best rugby players in the northern hemisphere bar France.

"They are always going to be good, it's just a case of how good they can be and how quickly can they generate brilliance for the Test series."

Farrell braced for 'big step up' against Reds

After defeating Western Force 54-7 in Perth, the Lions have arrived in Brisbane to face a Reds side who finished the 2024/25 Super Rugby season in fifth before losing to eventual champions Crusaders in the Finals series.

Farrell is under no illusions of the step up in quality posed by Les Kiss' team, adding: "They're a great side. I mean, that's obvious if you've watched the games, not just this year, but last year as well.

"Les [Kiss] has done a fantastic job with them to play a great brand of rugby and are able to play in many different ways.

"This will be 100 per cent a big step up for us on Wednesday night. Any side that Les coaches, he's always going to be very well prepared."

Itoje returns as captain as Farrell makes 14 changes

Lions captain Maro Itoje returns to the second row after being stood down for the 54-7 victory over the Force as one of 14 changes made by Farrell for Wednesday's clash with the Reds in Brisbane.

Full-back Hugo Keenan makes his first appearance of the tour after recovering from a calf injury, while Russell continues at fly-half having impressed at Optus Stadium.

Starting XV: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje (captain), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Garry Ringrose.

