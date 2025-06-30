Tomos Williams: British and Irish Lions lose Wales star due to injury with Ben White called up as tour replacement

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a hammer blow after Tomos Williams was ruled out of the rest of their tour to Australia with the hamstring problem sustained against Western Force on Saturday.

Ben White has been called up from the Scotland squad that is currently in New Zealand to fill the vacancy created by Williams' injury, which occurred early in the second half at Optus Stadium.

Two appearances into his debut Lions tour and Williams had laid down an early marker for Test selection at scrum-half with his two-try display in Perth placing him in pole position to face the Wallabies on July 19.

But the reigning Gallagher Premiership player of the season is now heading home to reduce Wales' representation in Andy Farrell's squad to a single player, Jac Morgan.

"Unfortunately, Tomos has been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a hamstring injury. Ben White will join us from the Scotland squad and will fly over from New Zealand," Farrell said.

Williams' withdrawal from the Lions squad is partially offset by Jamison Gibson-Park's recovery from the glute issue that forced him to miss the opening two games against Argentina and the Force.

Gibson-Park makes his first appearance of the tour in Wednesday's clash with the Reds in Brisbane - live on Sky Sports - taking the No 9 jersey with Alex Mitchell providing cover from the bench.

England half-back Mitchell will be the only player on tour to appear in all three matches if he is involved at Suncorp Stadium.

Image: Williams is assisted from the field during the Lions' match against Western Force

"This is desperately sad news for Tomos and we wish him all the very best in his recovery," Lions manager Ieuan Evans said.

"Tomos is an exemplary Lion who has had a brilliant season, having joined the tour after being named Premiership Rugby's player of the season. He lit up this Lions tour with his personality and his talent."

Lions captain Maro Itoje returns to the second row after being stood down for the 54-7 victory over the Force, forming an engine room partnership with Ollie Chessum.

Full-back Hugo Keenan makes his first appearance of the tour after recovering from a calf injury, while Finn Russell continues at fly-half having impressed at Optus Stadium.

The British and Irish Lions team to play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Wednesday July 2 (11am kick-off) - live on Sky:

Starting XV: H Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); T Freeman (Northampton Saints/England), H Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), B Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland); F Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland), J Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); A Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), R Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), W Stuart (Bath Rugby/England), M Itoje (Saracens/England, capt), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England), T Curry (Sale Sharks/England), J Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), J Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland).

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England), E Genge (Bristol Bears/England), F Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), J Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), B Earl (Saracens/England), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), F Smith (Northampton Saints/England), G Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland).

Farrell: It's shocking news for us all

Image: Andy Farrell admitted the Williams news has shocked the Lions camp

Head coach Farrell admits Williams will be a major loss for the British and Irish Lions after he was forced out of the Australia tour.

Williams will return home on Monday after Farrell revealed the damage incurred while scoring the second of his two excellent tries against Western Force on Saturday will sideline him for the "medium to long term".

Replacement White will arrive into camp on Monday, when he will be joined by fellow Scot Blair Kinghorn, who is now available after helping Toulouse win the Top 14 final.

Image: Gloucester scrum-half Williams grabs his hamstring after scoring a try for the Lions against Western Force

"It's shocking news for us all. We're not just going to miss an outstanding player - he played unbelievably well and it was some try that he was actually injured by," Farrell said.

"We're also going to miss the bloke. We have only been together for a few weeks now but his character is everything you want to have in your group on a Lions tour. He's very popular and that makes it a little bit tougher.

"Ben [White] will be devastated for Tomos, like we all are. But at the same time, he's super excited.

"He obviously had ambition to get into the squad - as did many others who didn't get selected - so now he gets his chance."

