British and Irish Lions watch: Northampton Saints quartet get better of Saracens trio in Saturday's Premiership
Northampton Saints' Lions quartet Henry Pollock, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith faced Saracens' Lions trio Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly in Saturday's Premiership; watch every game of 2025 Lions tour, including all three Tests vs Australia live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 17/05/25 8:28pm
We take a look at how each of 2025's British and Irish Lions players involved in Saturday's Premiership and URC matches got on…
The Northampton Saints quartet of back-row Henry Pollock, wing Tommy Freeman, scrum-half Alex Mitchell and fly-half Fin Smith were each in action as their side fought from 7-24 behind to beat Saracens 28-24 in the final play at Franklin's Gardens.
Sarries lock Maro Itoje, back-row Ben Earl and centre Elliot Daly were in action in that defeat.
Northampton next face Bordeaux Begles in the Champions Cup final next Saturday at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
In Saturday's second Premiership clash, fly-half Finn Russell and tighthead prop Will Stuart were in action as league leaders Bath beat Leicester Tigers 43-15. Russell kicked four conversions in the win, while Stuart scored a try off the bench.
Leicester lock Ollie Chessum was sin-binned 10 minutes into the defeat for the Tigers at the Rec.
In the URC, lock Tadhg Beirne captained Munster to a vital 30-21 victory over Italians Benetton at Musgrave Park to secure Champions Cup qualification and a URC playoff place, while Edinburgh loosehead Pierre Schoeman was among the tries as they thrashed Ulster 47-17 to seal a top-eight place also.
British and Irish Lions 38-player squad for 2025 tour of Australia
Forwards (21):
Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Scott Cummings, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Zander Fagerson, Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje (c), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Pierre Schoeman, Dan Sheehan, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier.
Backs (17):
Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Hugo Keenan, Blair Kinghorn, James Lowe, Alex Mitchell, Garry Ringrose, Finn Russell, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Tomos Williams.
Lions 2025 squad positional breakdown:
Loosehead prop
Ellis Genge (England), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Pierre Schoeman (Scotland)
Tighthead prop
Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Will Stuart (England)
Hooker
Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Ronan Kelleher (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland)
Second row
Maro Itoje (England, captain), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Ollie Chessum (England), Scott Cummings (Scotland), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), James Ryan (Ireland)
Back-row
Jack Conan (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Ben Earl (England), Jac Morgan (Wales), Henry Pollock (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland)
Scrum-half
Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland), Alex Mitchell (England), Tomos Williams (Wales)
Fly-half
Finn Russell (Scotland), Fin Smith (England), Marcus Smith (England)
Centre
Bundee Aki (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland), Garry Ringrose (Ireland), Sione Tuipolotu (Scotland)
Wings
Tommy Freeman (England), Mack Hansen (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)
Full-back
Elliot Daly (England), Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)
British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.