British and Irish Lions squad: Owen Farrell, Jack Willis, Darcy Graham overlooked; Scott Cummings, Marcus Smith make it

The 2025 British and Irish Lions' 38-player squad to face Australia has arrived, with a number of top players inevitably missing out. We look at the major winners and losers from Andy Farrell's selection...

Fly-half: Marcus Smith squeezes in as Farrell, Prendergast, Crowley miss out

Only one area to start and that is fly-half. That is because it became a selection increasingly difficult to call for Farrell and co as the months rolled on.

In 2024, Scotland's Finn Russell, England's Marcus Smith and Ireland's Jack Crowley appeared the consistent first-choice picks when fit.

But 2025 flipped everything on its head. Fin Smith emerged to usurp namesake Marcus, shifting the Harlequins playmaker back to full-back.

At Ireland, despite Farrell and co winning the 2024 Six Nations with Crowley as their starter - playing every minute no less - there was a concerted effort to play 22-year-old Sam Prendergast as much as possible, despite visible defensive deficiencies amid other errors to his game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ieuan Evans reveals the 17 backs who will represent the British and Irish Lions on their tour of Australia in the summer

Image: England's Marcus Smith is included in Farrell's 38-player squad

The net result was Crowley barely featuring in the 2025 Six Nations despite impressing off the bench against England in the opening round, with Prendergast failing to back up the hype with poor displays, most notably against Wales in Cardiff, France in Dublin and for Leinster in their shock 37-34 Champions Cup semi-final defeat at home to Northampton Saints.

As such, despite being given every chance, Prendergast has failed to make the Lions panel, and neither has Crowley owing to his lack of big-game involvement - fly-half being the only position in which Ireland are unrepresented within the squad.

Image: Despite consistent exposure to the highest level this year with Ireland and Leinster, Sam Prendergast was overlooked

As things became unclear this year, Paris-based Owen Farrell emerged as an experienced option, but he appears to have just missed out, with Marcus Smith's versatility in being able to perform at full-back seemingly hugely significant with regards to his inclusion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Head coach Andy Farrell explains why his son Owen was not selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer

By the time Thursday rolled around, Russell and Fin Smith had done enough by most accounts, with Marcus Smith just squeaking in as the third option.

Backline: Henshaw, Graham big-name omissions as Tuipulotu, Hansen get in despite injuries

Elsewhere in the backline, the two major losers are Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw and Scotland wing Darcy Graham. Both can count themselves unlucky.

Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu (pectoral) and Ireland wing Mack Hansen (quad and ankle) appear to have won selection instead despite struggling with long-term injuries this year.

The electric Graham would have added a different dimension to the Lions backline and his omission feels a real shame.

Image: Darcy Graham has been a superb performer for Scotland on the wing, but failed to make the cut

Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn has also had faith put his way as the only France-based player involved. The 28-year-old could miss three tour games if Toulouse make the Top 14 final (June 28), while he is also currently out with a knee injury.

Tight-five: Cummings, Kelleher big winners as George, Lake, Martin miss out

Between front-row and second-row, Jamie George, Dewi Lake and George Martin (knee and shoulder injury) are the notable names missing.

George can feel particularly unlucky, with second-choice Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher and compatriot Luke Cowan-Dickie having made the cut.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ieuan Evans reveals the 21 forwards who will represent the British and Irish Lions on their tour of Australia in the summer

Cowan-Dickie's form has improved recently for Sale Sharks, but can it really be argued he or Kelleher have better set-piece delivery than George? Dan Sheehan is by far and away the first-choice hooker so many thought the impact George proved he can have off the bench during the 2025 Six Nations would work in his favour. Not to be, though.

Wales' Lake is another hooker to miss the cut, and despite his clear quality and leadership skills, appears to be paying for large spells out injured.

If there was perhaps one shock inclusion, it was Scotland lock Scott Cummings, whose name came somewhat out of left-field. England's Martin is out injured, opening a potential slot, and the fact Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel is working with the Lions appears crucial in this selection.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll believes the Lions have a 'great opportunity' to defeat Australia

Back-row: Pollock, Earl, Morgan make it as Willis, Doris, Darge miss out

The back-row was perhaps the most competitive area of the squad to break into, with the Lions eventually going with six players - on top of the fact the likes of Tadhg Beirne and Ollie Chessum can play blindside flanker.

The timing of Ireland No 8 and captain Caelan Doris' serious shoulder injury is a dreadful stroke of misfortune and robbed him of the chance to tour.

Image: Caelan Doris' shoulder injury has robbed him of the chance to tour

Toulouse's Jack Willis was surprisingly omitted despite his consistent world-class form, but him being left out may well be at least heavily in part due to the fact he could miss three tour matches (see Kinghorn above).

Talented Scotland openside Rory Darge has also missed out owing to the strength of quality in this area. Tom Curry and Josh van der Flier are in very strong form, and Wales' Jac Morgan is flying the flag for his nation after impressing in defeats.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British and Irish Lions head coach Farrell spoke highly of youngster Henry Pollock, who was selected despite only having one international cap

Northampton's 20-year-old sensation Henry Pollock has justified his selection - and the hype - with a series of startlingly good Champions Cup displays, the latest facing Leinster in Dublin, while Ben Earl has also made it. Would the Saracens man have done so if Doris was fit? We'll never know.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Henry Pollock and his Northampton Saints team-mates Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman celebrate being selected for the Lions squad

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England flanker Ben Earl reveals his delight after receiving a Lions call-up for the tour of Australia

British and Irish Lions 38-player squad for 2025 tour of Australia

Forwards (21):

Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Scott Cummings, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Zander Fagerson, Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje (c), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Pierre Schoeman, Dan Sheehan, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ieuan Evans reveals the 21 forwards who will represent the British and Irish Lions on their tour of Australia in the summer

Backs (17):

Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Hugo Keenan, Blair Kinghorn, James Lowe, Alex Mitchell, Garry Ringrose, Finn Russell, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Tomos Williams.

Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.