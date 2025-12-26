URC: Ospreys, Cardiff beat Scarlets, Dragons in Welsh Boxing Day derbies as WRU controversy rolls on

Outgoing Ospreys captain Dewi Lake scored a try as they picked up derby victory at Scarlets amid a stressful time for Welsh regional rugby

As reports continue to circulate the Welsh Rugby Union intend to cut one of their four regions from the professional game, Ospreys and Cardiff posted Boxing Day derby victories over Scarlets and Dragons.

Ospreys - who are losing key players Dewi Lake and Jack Morgan to Gloucester next season - withstood a late fightback from Scarlets to claim a hard-fought 26-19 victory in the URC at Parc y Scarlets, while Cardiff held on to beat the Dragons.

The visitors led 21-7 as the final 10 minutes neared but Joe Roberts' second try and Jarrod Taylor's late score, sandwiched between Iestyn Hopkins touching down for Ospreys, made it a close contest.

Despite being down to 14 when Keiran Williams was sin-binned, it was Ospreys who hit the front first thanks to Owen Watkin who went over under the posts before Lake put them 14-0 ahead just before the half hour.

Roberts narrowed the deficit to 14-7 before half-time when the wing dotted down in the corner but Kieran Hardy restored Ospreys' 14-point cushion in the 63rd minute.

Keelan Giles was yellow carded as Ospreys were again reduced to 14 players and Scarlets this time capitalised with Roberts once more diving over in the corner.

But Hopkins' score three minutes from time sealed a bonus-point derby victory for Ospreys, with Taylor's converted try at least securing a losing bonus point for Scarlets.

Cardiff hold on to edge out derby rivals Dragons

Cardiff bounced back from last week's defeat to Scarlets by clinging on to claim a 22-19 victory over Dragons at the Arms Park.

Dragons narrowed the deficit to three points with two minutes left following a penalty try after Tinus de Beer was held up over the line by Josh McNally, who made the save from an offside position.

McNally was subsequently sin-binned but despite being down to 14 for the dying moments of the contest, the Blue and Blacks withstood some late pressure from their opponents to get back to winning ways after a 21-17 reverse by Scarlets last Friday.

The teams could went in at the break level at 12-12, with a brace from Che Hope - taking his tally to four tries in two games - cancelled out by Javan Sebastian and Alex Mann.

Ben Thomas teed up Josh Adams to go over on the left flank for a converted try as Cardiff hit the front in the 48th minute.

Callum Sheedy then booted a 70th-minute penalty to give Cardiff a 10-point cushion and despite the late drama, it was the hosts celebrating a 21st successive victory over Dragons.