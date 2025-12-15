Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake: Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) determined to keep best players after key duo join Gloucester

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is determined to keep hold of the country's best players after deals for forwards Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake to join English Prem side Gloucester from Ospreys at the end of the season were confirmed.

Domestic Welsh rugby is in the process of being restructured with plans to reduce the number of regional teams from four to three by the year 2027.

Ospreys and Scarlets could be fighting for one spot if that change goes through.

Image: Dewi Lake will join Morgan at Gloucester after also moving on from Ospreys

A WRU statement following Morgan and Lake's moves to Gloucester being announced said: "We are striving to build a world-class system in Wales to maximise the potential for the success of our professional clubs and national teams.

"We want Welsh talent to be at the heart of the system. We are, of course, disappointed when players leave the system in Wales.

"But we are also realistic that top-class players will get opportunities to explore new experiences and to challenge themselves as they develop their careers.

"Creating the right environment for Welsh talent in Wales is a fundamental part of the new plans. We are at the beginning of that journey and are working with all of the professional clubs to put that new system in place as quickly as possible.

"The WRU has guaranteed all existing player contracts and also written to our regional clubs and the Welsh Rugby Players Association to confirm financial support for new signings."

Image: Morgan is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury

Morgan and Lake - players the WRU hopes will return to Wales in future years - remain eligible for national selection, although Morgan is currently out with a shoulder injury.

Welsh Rugby's 25-cap rule prevents players abroad from representing Wales but both Morgan and Lake have eclipsed that number, with Morgan doing so by dint of his two caps for the British and Irish Lions in Australia this summer when he was the only representative from his country.

On leaving Ospreys, Morgan said: "This is a club that means a lot to me on so many different levels so making the decision to move was something that I spent a lot of time thinking over.

"My whole career to this point has been with this team and there have been so many special moments on the way.

"Coming through the pathway, making my debut, the first time I captained the side and the friendships I've forged with players and staff, will all live long in my memory for the rest of my life."