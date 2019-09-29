Stuart McInally warns Scotland against reckless pursuit of bonus point against Samoa

Captain Stuart McInally has warned against a gung-ho attitude when his side take on Samoa

Stuart McInally has warned Scotland they will be putting their World Cup hopes at risk if they embark on a wild bonus-point chase against Samoa.

Japan's shock win over Ireland on Saturday means Gregor Townsend's side must realistically take maximum points in each of their three remaining Pool A matches.

That would leave qualification in their own hands, and captain McInally does not want his team distracted by the need to run up four tries.

The Dark Blues skipper said: "We obviously watched the Japan game and we've done the numbers. We know the implications and what it could mean for us.

"But we just have to go out and win the game first and foremost.

"In my experience, if you start chasing anything else before the game starts then you can get into a bit of trouble.

Scotland were defeated 27-3 by Ireland in their opening game

"So we'll go out, try to win the game and, if we're in a position in the last 20 minutes to go for that bonus point, then of course we're aware of what we have to do.

"We have to focus on beating Samoa because that's a big challenge. They are a really good side who put a lot of points on Russia and didn't concede a try. So we're very aware of the threat they have.

"You see Japan beating Ireland and it reminds you that anyone can beat anyone."

The consequences of that win could yet be crucial for the Scots - who remain pointless after being well beaten by Ireland in their opener - if Japan go on to deny them a place in the knockout rounds.

But McInally confessed part of him was pleased to see their group rivals take down the world's second best side.

"I was very impressed by the Japanese side, I thought they played exceptionally well and deserved to win," he said.

"It was obviously a disappointing result for Scotland but it was great to see what it did for Japan, and to see how much it means to the country as a whole as obviously they've put a lot into the World Cup.

"But I feel that nothing changes for us. The task is still the same. It may be a little harder in terms of needing bonus points now, but ultimately we're just going to need to win all of our games to get out of the pool.

"That wouldn't have changed whether we'd beaten Ireland or not, we still need to win all our games because you don't know what else is going to happen. Nothing changes for us as a group."

"The players have responded well in training, know what is required of them and are hungry to deliver the kind of performance that keeps us in the World Cup." Gregor Townsend on the reaction to their opening loss

Townsend is fielding an entirely new back-row unit for this clash, with Magnus Bradbury and Blade Thomson starting at blindside flanker and No.8; Jamie Ritchie comes in at openside.

In the backline, Darcy Graham is given the nod on the right-wing, with Chris Harris forming a centre partnership alongside Sam Johnson.

Samoa have been forced into making three amendments to their line-up with two players - Motu Matu'u and Rey Lee-Lo - being suspended, and Afa Amosa suffering a tournament-ending MCL injury.

Captain Jack Lam returns from his own injury to start at No 8, and Belgium Tuatagaloa is introduced on the right wing, with Ray Niuia starting at hooker.

This will be the fourth time that these two sides have met at a Rugby World Cup competition and Scotland have won all three of their previous meetings, the last by 36-33 back at the 2015 edition.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw; 1 Allan Dell, 2 Stuart McInally (Captain), 3 Willem Nel , 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Blade Thomson.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Gordon Reid, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Ryan Wilson, 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Duncan Taylor.

Samoa: 15 Tim Nanai-Williams, 14 Belgium Tuatagaloa, 13 Alapati Leiua, 12 Henry Taefu, 11 Ed Fidow, 10 Tusi Pisi, 9 Melani Matavao, 1 Logovii Mulipola, 2 Ray Niuia, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Teofilo Paulo, 5 Kane Le'aupepe, 6 Chris Vui, 7 TJ Ioane, 8 Jack Lam (Captain).

Replacements: 16 Seilala Lam, 17 Paul Alo-Emile, 18 Jordan Lay, 19 Piula Faasalele, 20 Josh Tyrell, 21 Pele Cowley, 22 Ulupano Seuteni, 23 Kieron Fonotia.