Greig Laidlaw determined to restore Scotland's World Cup hopes against Samoa

Greig Laidlaw's penalty was the only points Scotland scored against Ireland

Greig Laidlaw says he is "highly motivated" to make his mark and ensure Scotland make a success of the World Cup - his last on the sport's biggest stage.

Scotland fell to a heavy defeat against world No 1-ranked Ireland in their Pool A opener on Sunday, in a game which saw Hamish Watson and Laidlaw's scrum-half rival Ali Price suffer tournament-ending injuries.

Laidlaw, who was part of the squad that controversially lost out on a semi-final place four years ago, vowed to deliver a performance against Samoa in Kobe on Monday to restore hope of reaching the knockout stage.

It doesn't get any easier, especially knowing I'm not going to play in another World Cup. Greig Laidlaw on reacting to defeat against Ireland

"I'll certainly be giving it my all like the rest of the boys," said the 33-year-old.

"Any time you don't win a Test match, you're disappointed. It doesn't get any easier, especially knowing I'm not going to play in another World Cup.

"From my experiences the last time, getting to the quarters, it was a good experience but we wanted to go further.

"These tournaments only roll around every four years so it's a big opportunity and I'll be highly motivated come Monday night so we can get a foothold in this group and this World Cup."

Laidlaw was part of the Scotland side that missed out on a World Cup semi-final against Argentina in 2015

Samoa are set to be without centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu'u at the Misaki Stadium after both were cited for dangerous tackles in their bonus-point win against Russia on Tuesday,

Laidlaw, who is the oldest member of Gregor Townsend's squad at 33, insists he is not concerned by the potential for a repeat of those tackles by the Pacific Islanders.

"I think the tackles are being looked at. They were two clear head shots, and pretty brutal ones at that," he said. "Ultimately you are looking for the ref to look after players.

Rey Lee-lo was fortunate to avoid red card against Russia

"I think they were (red cards). Wayne Barnes did a pretty good job in our first game. We have not got any grumbles. Hopefully that continues going forward.

"I don't think it is a nastiness (from Samoa). I know 'Motz' Matu'u pretty well, I played with him at Gloucester. He just likes to hit people pretty hard. It is part of the way they are as people.

"They like that physical part of the game. It is just in their make-up and how they play the game."