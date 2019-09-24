Henry Pyrgos replaces injured Ali Price in Scotland Rugby World Cup squad

Edinburgh's Henry Pyrgos has made 27 appearances for Scotland

Edinburgh scrum-half Henry Pyrgos has been called up to replace injured Ali Price in Scotland's Rugby World Cup.

Price, 26, suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Pool A defeat to Ireland and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

The Glasgow Warriors No.9 was spotted on crutches as the team moved to Kobe in Japan, where they face Samoa on Monday.

Pyrgos, who will now make his second appearance at a World Cup, is hoping to add to his 27 international caps having last played in Scotland's win over Australia in 2017.

On Monday, Scotland called up Pyrgos' club team-mate Magnus Bradbury to replace flanker Hamish Watson after he was ruled out with a serious knee injury also suffered in the 27-3 defeat to Ireland.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said in a statement: "We're disappointed for Ali to have to return home so early in the tournament.

"Both Ali and Hamish had invested a lot of effort into being in their best physical shape for the World Cup and it's a shame that they've only been involved in one game, however we have a lot of belief in our wider group and the two new players, Magnus Bradbury and Henry Pyrgos, who have been given this opportunity."