Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo's high tackle vs Russia earns him three-match ban
Last Updated: 27/09/19 7:49am
Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo has received a three-match ban after being cited for a dangerous high tackle during the World Cup game against Russia.
An independent disciplinary panel ruled that the tackle was reckless, rather than deliberate, and warranted a red card.
It means that Lee-Lo will miss Samoa's remaining Pool A fixtures against Scotland, Japan and Ireland.
In a statement, World Rugby said: "The committee deemed that the incident was an act of foul play and warranted a red card in line with the high tackle sanction framework.
"There was an act of foul play (which was reckless, rather than deliberate), the act of foul play was a high tackle, there was contact with the head, there was a high degree of danger.
"The ball carrier changed height, but not sufficient to mitigate from a red card to a yellow card.
"Having acknowledged Lee-Lo's disciplinary record, good character and conduct at the hearing, the committee reduced the six-match entry point by three matches, resulting in a sanction of three matches."
Samoa hooker Motu Matu'u also appeared before an independent judicial committee following his citing for a dangerous high tackle in the same game.
But the committee has reserved its judgement for a period of no longer than 24 hours.