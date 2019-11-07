Scottish Rugby Union fined £70,000 by World Rugby over Typhoon Hagibis comments

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson threatened a legal challenge to prevent World Cup organisers cancelling the pool stage game against Japan

The Scottish Rugby Union has been formally reprimanded and fined £70,000 for comments made by chief executive Mark Dodson during the World Cup.

Dodson hinted at legal action when their World Cup pool match against hosts Japan was under threat of cancellation due to the potential impact of Typhoon Hagibis.

The SRU chief executive criticised World Rugby's "rigidity" over their policy to not rearrange cancelled pool matches.

The final pool game of the tournament did go ahead and saw Japan beat Scotland 28-21 to knock Gregor Townsend's side out.

"I think our view is that we have to reflect on that matter at that time. This is a glorious, world-class sporting occasion. We don't want to be the people that taint that. But we also don't want to be the collateral damage of this," Dodson said at a snap press conference when asked if action could be taken.

"And that's why we took the legal route. It was just to say we've had a different opinion, two different opinions, one from the QC, that challenges that rigidity over scheduling."

England against France along with New Zealand versus Italy were called off two days before their scheduled games, while Canada and Namibia was cancelled on the final day of pool matches after the damage of the typhoon was known.

World Rugby said in a statement it had invited the SRU to make an apology and a donation to the Typhoon disaster relief fund, but that the SRU had "suggested alternative wording which included a mutual expression of regret from both parties, and no apology".

"Having considered all the evidence, including submissions by World Rugby and the SRU, the committee determined in respect of the first charge that comments attributed to Mark Dodson amounted to misconduct and brought the game into disrepute," the statement continued.

World Rugby added that the fine would be donated to the Childfund Pass it Back programme on World Rugby's instruction, to assist with the ongoing relief effort in areas affected by Typhoon Hagibis.

Scottish Rugby said In a statement: "Scottish Rugby received the Independent Disputes Committee ruling from World Rugby this morning.

"We will now reflect on this outcome and further consider all our options, which may include arbitration."