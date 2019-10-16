Scotland Rugby question World Cup misconduct charges over comments before Japan match

Scotland lost the final Pool match to Japan in Yokohama

Scottish Rugby have questioned whether misconduct charges made against them for comments about the potential cancellation of their World Cup match against Japan are "appropriate".

Tournament organisers on Tuesday said Scottish Rugby would be referred to a disputes committee after chief executive Mark Dodson threatened legal action.

Dodson hit out at World Rugby's plans to cancel Scotland's final Pool A clash with Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis, but World Cup organisers managed to stage the match, which ended in a 28-21 defeat for Scotland.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson hinted at legal action if the Japan match had been cancelled

Dodson also said organisers would have taken action to ensure the match, which was vital to Scottish hopes of staying in the tournament, went ahead at some stage if it had involved world champions New Zealand.

Scotland are facing the prospect of punishment for their conduct in the days leading up to the Japan clash.

In a statement, Scottish Rugby said: "Following receipt of correspondence from World Rugby, Scottish Rugby confirms that it has received a notice of complaint from Rugby World Cup Ltd.

"Scottish Rugby is querying whether the matter is an appropriate one for the bringing of misconduct charges.

"If misconduct proceedings are to proceed, Scottish Rugby looks forward to receiving a fair hearing in this matter. No further comment would be appropriate at this time."

In the event, Scotland's match against Japan went ahead in Yokohama a few hours after the typhoon hit the region, as the host nation won to qualify for the quarter-finals, knocking Scotland out of the tournament.

1:16 World Rugby chief Alan Gilpin said the SRU had been referred to an Independent Disputes Committee for comments suggesting they were considering legal action if their game against Japan was cancelled World Rugby chief Alan Gilpin said the SRU had been referred to an Independent Disputes Committee for comments suggesting they were considering legal action if their game against Japan was cancelled

Typhoon Hagibis is one of the worst typhoons to hit the country.

"Scottish Rugby once again expresses its sincere condolences to the people of Japan and all those affected by Typhoon Hagibis which struck last weekend," an official from Scottish Rugby added.

"We have been able to convey our best wishes directly to the Mayor of Yokohama and the Chairman of the Japanese Rugby Union. We stand with the great people of Japan."