Liam Williams says Wales are ready to win the Rugby World Cup

Liam Williams says Wales' Six Nations success has set them up for World Cup glory

Liam Williams believes Wales can win the World Cup in Japan ahead of their quarter-final showdown with France in Oita on Sunday.

Wales have beaten Les Bleus seven times in eight meetings since losing a controversial World Cup semi-final to them in 2011 when captain Sam Warburton was sent off.

If they knock out France, it will be a semi-final appointment with South Africa or a resurgent Japan in Yokohama.

"There is only one thing we think we can do and that is win it," Wales full-back Williams said.

"I wouldn't say we've got the easy route. We've got France next, and we need to beat them to be looking at the bigger picture.

"I think we can go on and win it.

Warren Gatland says Wales are still hurting from their narrow defeat to Wales at the 2011 World Cup

"Over the past 18 months, we've won the Six Nations and we've been away on a couple of these camps and it has all brought us into one huge team.

"I think that has been great for Wales and hopefully it is going to put us in really good stead."

Saracens star Williams would achieve a remarkable individual grand slam if Wales go on to be crowned world champions.

Already this year he helped Wales win the Six Nations title and the Grand Slam before being part of a Saracens team that landed the Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership.

Japan celebrate after their win against Scotland

And he is enjoying every minute of the World Cup, which has been highlighted by hosts Japan winning their group with four successive wins, including memorable victories over Ireland and Scotland.

"They were unbelievable - fair play to them," added Williams, reflecting on the 28-21 win against Scotland two days ago.

"I thought the accuracy of their passing was unbelievable. We know it has been quite hot out here and sweaty, so the passing was unbelievable and they played with some real structure as well, which was just amazing. Scotland didn't really have any answers.

"Some people try to play like that, some people like to kick a bit more. Japan like to keep the ball in hand.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and team-mates celebrate with the Six Nations trophy

"It depends what works for a team, I guess. But we were watching it in the changing rooms after the (Wales versus Uruguay) game, and it was unbelievable."

For Williams and company, though, the immediate challenge is France, and beating a Six Nations rival that could set up a full-scale tilt at global glory.

"I think France have been playing really well," he said.

"They have got some old heads in their team and they have a lot of experience as well. We will go on to the training pitch this week and work on the stuff that we will need to beat France.

"We've started a couple of our games quite well. Obviously against Australia we started really well in the first half but we dropped off. We need to start hard and keep that up for the whole game."