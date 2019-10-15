Wales trio Dan Biggar, Jonathan Davies and George North set to return

Dan Biggar suffered a head injury against Fiji earlier this month

Dan Biggar, Jonathan Davies and George North are on course to return for Wales in their World Cup quarter-final against France, according to assistant coach Stephen Jones.

The trio missed the 35-13 win over Uruguay last weekend through injury but could feature against Les Bleus on Sunday after taking part in training this week.

Centre Davies has shown promising signs in his recovery from a knee injury sustained against Fiji, while wing North has shaken off an ankle problem picked up in the same match.

Fly-half Biggar has also satisfied the medical team he is ready to return after suffering a head injury against the Fijians.

"We are in a great position. The boys integrated back into training today. The medical team have done a fantastic job on our players," said Jones.

Biggar is expected to be passed fit to face France on Sunday

"You want a full complement. You look at those players, huge experience, great skill-set.

"Jon has a physical threat, and you saw what he did with that last line-break just before he got injured. It's vital we have everyone fit and healthy.

"It's special, isn't it? We are very excited. It's the business end and we are all chomping at the bit for the game on Sunday.

"They [France] are a very physical outfit, wonderful athletes, but we are really concentrating on ourselves and getting our own house in order."

Wales have won seven of their last eight meetings with France but Jones believes that recent form will have little impact on the quarter-final in Oita.

Jonathan Davies could also return for Wales after missing the win over Uruguay

"That is great but we know it'll be a different challenge on Sunday," Jones said. "It's a healthy rivalry and they are an opposition we respect.

"They are players who are very unpredictable, who enjoy the broken field. If we are loose and turn ball over easily, then they are in their element and are very, very dangerous.

"They also had a tough game against Argentina and they stayed in the arm wrestle and came out on top. They were good against the USA and they had a tough game against Tonga, but they stayed in the fight.

"But really we are concentrating on getting our own house in order. Our focus is on ourselves, it's as simple as that."