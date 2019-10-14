LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast: Rugby World Cup quarter-finals & Jamie George

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox look back over a stunning weekend of Rugby World Cup pool games, preview the quarter-finals and hear from England's Jamie George...

First up on this week's episode, Greenwood and Cox look back over the pool stages and Japan securing a historic first ever World Cup quarter-final place.

The boys then look ahead to each of this weekend's quarter-finals, previewing Saturday's clashes as England take on Australia and Ireland face New Zealand, as well as Sunday's games as Wales play France and Japan host South Africa.

We'll then hear from inside the England camp as Gail Davis chats to England hooker Jamie George ahead of his first World Cup knockout experience.

Greenwood then attempts a Sky Sports Rugby pool stage quiz designed by our resident stats "guru" Rhodri Jeremiah, with Rupert as host.

And lastly, Greenwood lets us in on his team of the pool stages from sides that did not qualify for the quarter-finals.