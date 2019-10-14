George Ford: England will be ready for 'dangerous' Australia in Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

England's cancelled game with France will not derail their Rugby World Cup momentum as they get set to face Australia in the quarter-finals, insists George Ford.

Eddie Jones' side will go into their quarter-final on Saturday having not played for two weeks after their final pool match against France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

But the fly-half believes the squad will be in peak condition regardless of a lack of Test rugby over the past fortnight and will be ready for the Wallabies in the knock-out phase of the competition.

"We're fully aware of where we're at and it's the player's responsibility to make sure the attitude and mindset is right," said Ford.

"It's our biggest game because it's our next game and I think our training has reflected that.

"We understand the challenge and how we have to prepare for it to make sure we are peaking for it."

'We've got to be on our toes'

England have won their last six meetings with the Wallabies, including all three Tests during their 2016 tour of Australia. However, Ford is warning against any form of complacency from England ahead of the game.

"What's gone on in the past doesn't matter. It's all about the game on Saturday and we'll make sure we're ready," Ford added.

"It's knock-out games now so it's whoever plays best on the day will win.

"We've got a big challenge coming up against a really good Australian side.

"They're dangerous. They can come up with very dangerous plays out of nothing, particularly in the backline and they've got some big guys up front as well.

"So you've got to be on your toes from minute one to minute 80 because they can strike from anywhere on the field.

"But we're confident and we'll put a lot of pressure on ourselves this week in terms of the way we prepare and hopefully put ourselves in a great position to perform."