Rugby World Cup: England vs Australia and New Zealand vs Ireland in quarter-finals

0:30 Jamie George says England are confident they know how to beat Australia ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against the Wallabies Jamie George says England are confident they know how to beat Australia ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against the Wallabies

England will play Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after the Wallabies were confirmed as runners-up in Pool D.

Ireland, meanwhile, face back-to-back champions New Zealand after Japan beat Scotland on Sunday.

Wales' win over Uruguay on Sunday clinched top spot in Pool D, pushing the Wallabies into second place.

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals <b>October 19</b><br>England vs Australia (8.15am)<br>New Zealand vs Ireland (11.15am)<br>October 20<br>Wales vs France (8.15am)<br>Japan vs South Africa (11.15am)

Wales will face France in the quarter-finals in Oita in October 20 while Australia will play England - who topped Pool C - at the same venue on Saturday.

Japan's brilliant win over Scotland saw them finish top of Pool A with a 100 per cent record, earning them a last-eight tie against South Africa.

Ireland beat New Zealand in Dublin for the first time last November

That consigned Ireland to second place, meaning a date with the world champions in Tokyo on Saturday.

Ireland have beaten New Zealand on two of their last three meetings, including an historic first win over the All Blacks in Dublin last November.

England, meanwhile, have won their last six meetings with the Wallabies, including all three Tests during their 2016 tour of Australia.

Wales beat Uruguay on Sunday to top their pool and set up a quarter-final against France

The last time Australia beat England was in the pool stages of the 2015 World Cup - their 33-13 win at Twickenham embarrassingly knocked the hosts out of their home tournament at the first stage.

Jamie George has a 100 per cent win record from his five Tests against Australia, and he told Sky Sports News: "We've taken a lot of confidence from the way we've played against Australia.

"We know how to beat them which is a big psychological advantage. At the same time we've got to be aware that they are a different team now.

"Take their set-piece, for example - they've taken massive strides in that. That's something that's going to be a big factor in winning the game.

"They're an improved side, we're an improved side - it's going to be a massive Test on Saturday."

Eddie Jones warned extreme weather could affect the World Cup before the tournament

England will go into their quarter-final having not played for two weeks after their final pool match against France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Eddie Jones warned before the tournament that extreme weather could result in matches being cancelled, but George says he and his team-mates took the head coach's warnings with a pinch of salt.

"It's been carnage really," said George. "When we first met up and were speaking about Japan, Eddie warned us of the potential of typhoons, but we didn't really believe him. But here we are.

"The most impressive thing for me has been how our logistics team have managed the whole thing. They had a contingency plan in place and within a few hours we were on a plane. We're very lucky in that respect."