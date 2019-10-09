Other matches

Wed 9th October

World Cup

  • Wales vs Fiji
  • 10:45am Wednesday 9th October
FT

Wales 29

Tries: Adams (18,31,61), Williams (69)
Conversions: Biggar (19,32), Williams (70)
Penalties: Patchell (58)

Fiji 17

Tries: Tuisova (4), Murimurivalu (9), Penalty (54)

Report

Wales 29-17 Fiji: Warren Gatland's side confirm World Cup quarter-final place

Last Updated: 09/10/19 12:52pm

Wales wing Josh Adams notched a Rugby World Cup hat-trick in a superb Pool D victory over Fiji

A Josh Adams hat-trick ensured Wales remain in pole position to top World Cup Pool D above Australia, after a 29-17 victory over Fiji in Oita.

The treble from wing Adams was added to by a Liam Williams try, two Dan Biggar conversions, a Rhys Patchell penalty and further Patchell conversion, in a thrilling contest where every point mattered.

Josua Tuisova and Kini Murimurivalu had scored early tries for Fiji who went 10-0 ahead, while the Fijians also scored a penalty try to go 17-14 in front into the second half.

But the Test saw four yellow cards, as Wales hooker Ken Owens and Fiji forwards Tevita Cavubati and Semi Kunatani were sin-binned in the first half, while Wales flanker James Davies was sin-binned in the second. And it was how the respective sides dealt with those periods that ultimately decided the game in Wales' favour.

Warren Gatland's charges finish their pool stage schedule against Uruguay in Kumamoto on Sunday, and are now almost assured of topping Pool D. In the quarter-finals, they will face the runners-up of Pool C - which will be decided when England face France on Saturday.

More to follow...

