Argentina 47-17 USA: Pumas bow out with bonus-point win

The fly-half put in a commanding performance for Los Pumas

Nicolas Sanchez inspired Argentina to bow out of Pool C on a high note with a seven-try 47-17 victory over USA at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium.

The fly-half scored his side's first try of the encounter, and kicked 10 points, as the outfit finished a difficult campaign in Japan.

The victory did ensure that their veteran flanker, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, retired on a victorious note and that the nation secured their place in four years time after guaranteeing third position in Pool C.

The USA's Blaine Scully recorded a brace and Paul Lasike also found his way over the whitewash but their defensive frailties were punished by Argentina.

