Other matches

Wed 9th October

World Cup

  • Argentina vs USA
  • 5:45am Wednesday 9th October
  •  
FT

Argentina 47

Tries: Sanchez (19), Tuculet (25,35), Mallia (44,49), de la Fuente (56), Bertranou (71)
Conversions: Sanchez (19,25,44,49,56), Urdapilleta (71)

USA 17

Tries: Scully (40,80), Lasike (59)
Conversions: MacGinty (60)

Report

Argentina 47-17 USA: Pumas bow out with bonus-point win

Last Updated: 09/10/19 8:35am

The fly-half put in a commanding performance for Los Pumas
The fly-half put in a commanding performance for Los Pumas

Nicolas Sanchez inspired Argentina to bow out of Pool C on a high note with a seven-try 47-17 victory over USA at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium.

The fly-half scored his side's first try of the encounter, and kicked 10 points, as the outfit finished a difficult campaign in Japan.

The victory did ensure that their veteran flanker, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, retired on a victorious note and that the nation secured their place in four years time after guaranteeing third position in Pool C.

Also See:

The USA's Blaine Scully recorded a brace and Paul Lasike also found his way over the whitewash but their defensive frailties were punished by Argentina.

More to follow...

©2019 Sky UK