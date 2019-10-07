LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast: Jonny May and World Cup talking points

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Jonny May on why England are not focusing on the quarter-finals just yet, his 'sixth sense' partnerships and talking up impressive Les Bleus winger Alivereti Raka

England and France may already be through to the quarter-finals but their meeting in Yokohama on Saturday will decide the pool winner.

England will face either Wales or Australia in the quarter-finals, depending on the outcome on Saturday, and Gail Davis catches up with Jonny May ahead of the clash.

May is adamant that the England camp are not looking ahead to the quarter-finals and that their full focus is on France, and he speaks openly about his back three relationship with Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson.

A dangerman for England will be France winger Alivereti Raka, who certainly caught May's eye in their narrow win over Tonga.

From Japan we head to Hong Kong, where Will Greenwood takes a look at the biggest talking points from the latest round of matches.

Carrying on our global theme, we also head to Connecticut, where Rupert Cox catches up with Dan Lyle and Brian Hightower to talk all things World Cup.