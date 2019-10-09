Scotland 61-0 Russia: Bonus-point Rugby World Cup win sets up huge Test vs hosts Japan

Scotland's George Horne scored a hat-trick as Scotland mauled Russia

Scotland remain in the hunt for a Rugby World Cup quarter-final place after a 61-0 bonus-point success over Russia in Shizuoka on Wednesday.

Gregor Townsend's charges scored nine tries in total as Adam Hastings (two), George Horne (three), George Turner, Tommy Seymour, John Barclay and Stuart McInally each got on the scoresheet.

The victory leaves Scotland one point behind Ireland and four points behind Japan in the Pool A standings, ahead of the final round of pool games.

Scotland have it all to play for at the World Cup now, knowing victory over Japan and denying them a losing bonus-point will seal a quarter-final

Scotland next face Japan in Yokohama on Sunday in a huge Test which will determine a quarter-final place for either side - the Scots must beat Japan and deny the hosts a losing-bonus to earn a knockout place.

Townsend's side made a dominant start to the contest and notched two quickfire tries through out-half Hastings - the first arriving in the 14th minute when the playmaker dummied and glided through three Russia defenders off a set-piece move in the 22.

Adam Hastings got over for the opening try after beating three Russian defenders before touching down

Hastings' second came four minutes later on turnover ball as he kicked on with the outside of his boot, showed superior pace to hack on again ahead of Russia flanker Tagir Gadzhiev, before he took advantage of a wicked bounce in-goal to ground instead of the covering full-back Vasily Artemyev.

Four minutes after that, Scotland registered a third first-half try as scrum-half Horne accepted a gift from opposite number Dmitry Perov, intercepting a pass on top of the Russia try-line off a lineout for the World Cup minnows.

George Horne scored Scotland's third try inside the first 22 minutes

Five minutes into the second period, Scotland notched the all-important bonus-point try as Horne got his second off a scintillating Darcy Graham break from deep within his own half.

Scotland hooker Turner was next to get in on the act, as he broke from the back of a maul on 51 minutes to score a try on his Rugby World Cup debut.

Hooker George Turner scored on his Rugby World Cup debut in the second half

Wing Seymour scored Scotland's fifth try five minutes later when he chased a Blair Kinghorn kick ahead and dived on the ball in-goal, while Horne registered his hat-trick score just ahead of the hour mark.

The scrum-half began a counter-attack within his half, stepping and finding brother Pete Horne, who passed inside to Henry Pyrgos. From there, Pyrgos fed Horne on his shoulder, who sprinted to the line and dived over.

Horne clinched his hat-trick into the second period

With five minutes remaining, Scotland flanker Barclay jogged over for an eighth try when he took a Simon Berghan short ball and ran over untouched past a non-existent Russia defence.