Rugby World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament

Handre Pollard makes our team of the tournament, but who else gets the nod?

The Rugby World Cup is over for another four years following South Africa's victory over England in Saturday's final.

Both teams had several individuals come to the fore throughout the course of the tournament in Japan, but they were not the only countries who saw stars emerge.

Here, we pick our stand-out 15 from the past six weeks...

15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

Moved to full-back for the All Blacks to allow Richie Mo'unga to play at fly-half, Barrett excelled in the 15 jersey throughout the tournament in Japan.

Barrett's slipperiness was emphasised by him beating 24 defenders and making 12 clean breaks as the defending champions finished third, not to mention scoring three tries and three assists.

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Widely tipped to be one of the stars of the World Cup prior to the competition getting underway, the 26-year-old winger played his part as the Springboks went on to lift the trophy.

Kolbe scored three tries, beat 21 defenders and made eight clean breaks. He also enjoyed an impressive average gain of 10.56 metres from his 27 carries.

13. Jack Goodhue (New Zealand)

Instantly recognisable by his distinctive mullet, the centre acquired something of cult-hero status during this year's World Cup.

But Goodhue produced the goods on the pitch as well, beating eight defenders and making six clean breaks, along with making 22 tackles and missing just one for a 95.7 per cent success rate.

12. Owen Farrell (England)

An inspiration to his side as captain, Farrell made some huge contributions on England's run to the final whether being asked to play in the midfield or the halves - not least by kicking 58 points.

It was at inside centre where he really stood out though and his efforts in defence were underlined by the fact the Saracens man effected five turnovers for his side.

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

The tournament's top try-scorer with seven, Welsh star Adams gets the nod in our team ahead of Fijian flyer Semi Radradra and Japan's Kotaro Matsushima.

The Cardiff Blues man proved difficult to handle for opponents as well, making 18 clean breaks and beating 16 defenders.

10. Handre Pollard (South Africa)

Ice-cool with the boot and in guiding his team around the park, Pollard had a huge influence on South Africa going on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

His 69 points saw the fly-half score more than any other player at the tournament, kicking 16 penalties - six of which came in the 32-12 victory over England in the final.

9. Faf de Klerk (South Africa)

South Africa's little box of tricks formed a strong half-back combination with Pollard and always provided a running threat for the Springboks.

The Sale Sharks scrum-half made three clean breaks and beat three defenders, along with keeping opponents on their toes with his solid kicking game.

1. Keita Inagaki (Japan)

Host nation Japan drew plenty of admirers for the free-flowing, running approach they deployed en route to topping their pool and reaching the quarter-finals, but their pack played its part as well.

Inagaki was at the forefront of that, providing a strong presence at the set piece and finishing off a scintillating move for a try against Scotland which helped seal Japan's place in the knock-out stages.

2. Bongi Mbonambi (South Africa)

The hooker was part of the strong Springboks scrum which laid the foundation for their success as this World Cup, along with being near-on impeccable at the line-out.

Mbonambi had a 96.8 per cent throw success and was immense in defence as well, with a 100 per cent success rate from 33 tackle attempts.

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

We will never know how different the outcome of the final would have been had Sinckler not been forced off with a head injury early on, although England fans may wonder if he would have helped them get parity at the scrum.

The 26-year-old was immense at the set piece throughout the tournament and a danger in the loose as well, as evidenced by his try against Australia in the quarter-finals and him beating four defenders in total.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

One of the bright hopes of English rugby, Itoje further cemented his place on the world stage with an outstanding tournament for his country.

A tackle success rate of just over 92 per cent was underlined by Itoje effecting 11 turnovers, winning 22 line-outs and coming up with two steals.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Wales' most-capped international player was again a towering presence for his side as they reached the semi-finals of this year's World Cup.

Jones won nine line-outs and came up with two steals as well, along with effecting three turnovers and having a tackle success rate of nearly 92 per cent.

6. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

The flanker came into the tournament on the back of a strong season for the Stormers in Super Rugby and carried that on in Japan as the Springboks lifted the trophy.

The 27-year-old won two line-outs and came up with a steal as well. He also won two turnovers and enjoyed a tackle success rate of nearly 85 per cent.

7. Tom Curry (England)

Another one of England's emerging talents, Curry formed a devastating flanker partnership with Sam Underhill and earned himself a nomination for player of the tournament.

The 21-year-old came up with eight line-out wins, effected six turnovers and proved a danger with the ball in hand, beating five defenders and making three clean breaks.

8. Duane Vermeulen (South Africa)

Named man of the match in the win over England in the final, Vermeulen was in exceptional form for South Africa throughout the World Cup.

The No 8 effected four turnovers in Japan and won three line-outs too. He aksi beat five defenders with the ball in hand.