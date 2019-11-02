RWC final: South Africa player ratings after their World Cup final win

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) congratulates South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi

How did the Springbok players rate in their brilliant 32-12 win over England to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup final?

The Springboks produced a dominating forward display to totally nullify England and lift their third World Cup trophy.

England were seen as firm favourites going into the final after their semi-final display against New Zealand a week before, but found themselves outgunned at the set-piece and the contact area by a rampant Springboks.

All the players stepped up for the final but read our player ratings below and vote for your man of the match...

15. Willie Le Roux: Saved his best for last. Classy in the air and had some good moments with ball in hand. 8/10

14. Cheslin Kolbe: Did not see much of the ball but when he did… what a try! Chased hard and put in his tackles. 8

Chelsin Kolbe made the most of his chances on attack

13. Lukhanyo Am: Part of a superb defensive display midfield - dropped the ball in a promising attacking position when South Africa had an overlap. 7

12. Damian de Allende: Another big, big display from the bok centre. Defensively he was rock solid while excellent carrying on attack too. 8

11. Makazole Mapimpi: Chased hard and excellent in the air. Scored a brilliant try that he created too. 9

Mapimpi scored South Africa's first try

10. Handre Pollard: A wonderful performance - missed an early penalty but settled well and controlled the game. 8

9. Faf de Klerk: Harried and heckled England all day long - varied his game that kept England in check. Was everywhere and his tackling was brilliant. 8

1. Tendai Mtawarira: A monster at the scrum and did his work in the loose as well, what a warrior he has been for South Africa and a true Springbok legend.

Tendai Mtawarira celebrates with children after the win

2. Mbongeni Mbonambi: A head knock cut his efforts short but was very good for the time he was on. 7

3. Frans Malherbe: A ballast at the scrum, immovable and caused all sorts of problems for Mako Vunipola. 8

4. Eben Etzebeth: Ruled the roost at the lineout disrupting England's ball as often as he could. Provided plenty of power at the scrum and carried strongly too. 8

A cheeky offload from Springbok lock Even Etzebeth

5. Lood de Jager: Went off early due to injury but played well and helped the boks dominate the set-piece. 7

6. Siya Kolisi: An inspirational leader that had a massive influence especially at the ruck and maul. Put in some big tackles and nullified Underhill and Curry with his performance. 8

Prince Harry with Siya Kolisi and Tendai Mtawarira

7. Pieter-Steph Du Toit: What a defensive display, unbelievable engine and put England under so much pressure. Outstanding! 9

Pieter-Steph Du Toit with the Webb Ellis Cup

8. Duane Vermeulen: Massive with ball in hand and on the charge. Brilliant at the breakdown as well where he slowed the ball down or turned it over. 9

Replacements: All played their part and showed the depth of the Springbok strength and power. A special mention for Franco Mostert and Malcolm Marx who were called in early after injuries to De Jager and Mbonambi respectively, the former was outstanding, especially in defence. 8