Rugby World Cup final: England player ratings after South Africa defeat

George Kruis and Tom Curry of England embrace after defeat

How did England's players rate in their disappointing 32-12 loss to South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final?

England were stunned by South Africa's relentless intensity as their World Cup quest ended with a crushing defeat at the International Stadium Yokohama.

The Springboks produced a dominating performance, especially among the forwards, as they won the set-piece battle and powered their way to a third World Cup title.

It was a disappointing display for England, who could not find the intensity nor the accuracy they had in their semi-final win against New Zealand a week ago.

Read the England player ratings below...

Elliot Daly: Targeted at full-back and never looked comfortable, especially in the air. 5/10

Anthony Watson: Gave away a silly penalty at a key stage of the game, but was otherwise a handful with ball in hand. 6

Manu Tuilagi: Well marshalled by the Springbok midfield and failed to have the desired impact. 6

Manu Tuilagi tries to get through the Springbok defence

Owen Farrell: Panic tormented England's start and captain Farrell was unable to rally his men. 6

Jonny May: Tried to make something happen and went looking for the ball, but this was South Africa's day. 7

George Ford: His kicking from hand was smart but he struggled behind a retreating pack. Nerves seemed to get the best of him. 6

Ben Youngs: England needed a clear head from their veteran scrum-half but he struggled throughout. Frustration made him rush things too often. 5

Ben Youngs looks to get the ball away for England

Mako Vunipola: Was good in the loose and battled at the scrum. 5

Mako Vunipola carries for England

Jamie George: It was a dark day for England's set-piece and George must shoulder his share of the blame. 5

Kyle Sinckler: Knocked out in the third minute and was missed by his team-mates. N/A

Maro Itoje: Stood tall for England against a colossal Bok pack. Tackled his heart out but could not stem the green machine. 8

Courtney Lawes: Made way at half-time as England sought to stiffen their scrum. Dynamic in the loose until then. 7

Laws in action for England vs South Africa

Tom Curry: The breakdown was an almighty battle and Curry was never far from the action. 6

Sam Underhill: Continued to produce the big hits but battled to contain the Springbok forwards. 7

Sam Underhill tests the Springbok defence

Billy Vunipola: Played well but not the impact he would have wanted. 6

Replacements: Dan Cole's arrival for Sinckler brought with it disaster as he was targeted by South Africa remorselessly in the scrum, paving the way for defeat. The Springboks bench had far more firepower. 4