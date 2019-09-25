Samoa duo Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u cited for dangerous tackles

Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo was shown a yellow for his tackle on Vasily Artemyev

Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu'u have both been cited for dangerous tackles during their 34-9 win over Russia on Tuesday.

Referee Romain Poite was set to show a red card to Lee-Lo during his side's bonus-point win at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium after the Samoa and Cardiff Blues centre struck Vasily Artemyev in the head with his shoulder.

The French official, however, was talked down to issuing a yellow by English TMO Graham Hughes.

Motu Matu'u appeared to damage himself when making a dangerous tackle on Artemyev

Matu'u was also fortunate to escape being dismissed when he was involved in another incident with Russian skipper Artemyev.

The pair clashed heads, with Motu appearing to knock himself out in the process of trying to make the tackle. He too received a yellow card from Poite.

However, it has now been decided both Samoans will face action, after World Rugby charged the pair with acts of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 which refers to dangerous high tackles.

The players have been ordered to attend hearings in Tokyo before an independent panel to be chaired by Singaporean lawyer and former international player Wang Shao Ing, with former Australia lock John Langford and ex-Wales international Olly Kohn also sitting.

Samoa winger Ed Fidow has also received a warning after punching an opponent during the same match.

A statement said: "This remains on his disciplinary record in the event that he accumulates any combination of three warnings or yellow cards during the tournament."