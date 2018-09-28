Rugby Championship: South Africa v Australia Sky Live preview

Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks takes on Michael Hooper in Brisbane

Can South Africa build on their wonderful win in New Zealand against a Wallaby side desperate to bounce back after their Argentina loss?

The aim for the Springboks this weekend is to show some consistency and bring the accuracy and intensity they produced against the All Blacks to the Wallabies.

Australia are currently at the bottom of the Rugby Championship table and the pressure is on them to bounce back from their 23-19 loss to Argentina - the first Pumas victory over the hosts on Australian soil for 35 years.

We take a look at the key talking points ahead of Saturday's clash in Port Elizabeth, which is live on Sky Sports Action.

Changes for both sides

The Boks will give first starts to wing Cheslin Kolbe, a try scorer against the All Blacks off the bench, and No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe who replaces the injured Warren Whiteley.

South Africa also has a changed centre pairing of Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel after injuries to Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am, while Tendai Mtawarira returns at loosehead prop for Steven Kitshoff.

For the Wallabies, prop Taniela Tupou will make his first Test start on Saturday after a run of strong performances off the bench, while captain Michael Hooper is back in the starting lineup after missing the home loss to Argentina on September 15.

Hooper's return at openside flanker means David Pocock switches back to No 8.

6:09 Highlights as South Africa beat New Zealand 36-34 in the Rugby Championship Highlights as South Africa beat New Zealand 36-34 in the Rugby Championship

Ned Hanigan comes in at blindside flanker for Lukhan Tui - who didn't travel for family reasons - and Adam Coleman is in the starting 15, partnering Izack Rodda in the second row. Rory Arnold drops to the bench.

Australia's backline is unchanged, keeping Kurtley Beale at fly-half and Matt Toomua at inside centre.

Back row battle

Hooper's return is a big boost for Australia who missed him against Argentina. Against the Boks in Brisbane, he was outstanding - and with David Pocock - will look to win the breakdown and ruck areas. Ned Hanigan at No 6 adds a bit of height in the line-out to compete with the Boks.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe in action for South Africa A

South Africa's backrow still has an unbalanced look about it without an out-and-out fetcher. The selection of Sikhumbuzo Notshe at No 8 has certainly raised some eyebrows - he plays in a similar fashion as Warren Whitley and has certainly done well for the Stormers.

His provincial coach John Dobson is delighted with his call-up and believes that his ball carrying skills and breakdown work will be a huge asset to the Boks. It's a tough ask for him though, especially against Pocock and Hooper.

Cutting out mistakes

Apart from in Mendoza against Argentina, the Bok forwards have been at their traditional physical best. Their lack of accuracy and sloppy skills have let them done though.

While they did get this area right in Wellington, the Boks will need to make sure they make the most of their attacking platform. Their failure to capitalise and shoddy skill set was highlighted in their loss in Brisbane and ultimately cost them the game.

Halfback pairing Faf De Klerk and Handre Pollard need to be accurate with their kicking and not give the the likes of Israel Folau and Marika Koroibete the chance to counter. De Klerk lost the battle of the No 9s against Will Genia in Brisbane but will be full of confidence after his performance in Wellington.

If the Bok forwards bring the same intensity they had in Wellington and the whole team cut out their mistakes, then they will be hard to beat on Saturday.

Unlocking the Bok defence

South Africa's defence was fast and fierce against New Zealand

South Africa's victory against New Zealand was built on their defence - they made an incredible 235 tackles compared to New Zealand's 61. They still conceded six tries but it was the manner of their defence that caught the eye, which stopped several promising opportunities.

They were up extremely quickly and did not give the All Blacks any time or space to create something. The Wallabies have the creativity and the skill set to unlock most defences and will certainly have a plan to counter the Bok rush defence.

Matt Toomua is key for the Wallabies to unlock the Bok defence

Kurtley Beale and Matt Toomua will be key for the Wallabies to get their attack going - however they will need their forwards to get them an attacking platform. Easier said than done against a Bok eight who are growing in stature.

Teams

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty; 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete; 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Adam Coleman; 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Ned Hanigan; 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock.

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Rob Simmons, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks.