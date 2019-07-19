Sky Live: World Cup countdown starts for South Africa and Australia

Warrick Gelant starts at full-back for South Africa

The World Cup countdown starts for South Africa and Australia as they clash in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.

South Africa and Australia ramp up their World Cup preparations when they meet in their opening game of the shortened Rugby Championship season at Ellis Park on Saturday, for which both sides have made surprise selections.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been at pains to explain he has not picked a B side for the contest, but looking at the players he has left out, it is hard to come to any other conclusion.

The likes of key fly-half Handre Pollard, giant No 8 Duane Vermeulen and powerful hooker Malcolm Marx, among others, are all missing, sent instead to New Zealand this week in preparation for their clash with the world champions on July 27.

"There's no disrespect to Australia at all," he told reporters. "If we didn't have the tough draw in terms of travelling with New Zealand and Australia, we would have picked the best first-choice team for this one and the next."

The Boks have an especially inexperienced backline, with scrum-half Herschel Jantjies making his debut, and only 21 caps between full-back Warrick Gelant, wingers Sbu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi, and centre Andre Esterhuizen.

Erasmus says he has gone for all out pace with the back three he has selected.

"Australia play a width game, a high-paced outflanking game," he said. "They tend to try to go around you and we feel with those two (Nkosi and Mapimpi) and Warrick at the back, it's the best combination to try and contain them speed-wise."

The pack has more experience and plenty of grunt, led by enforcer and captain Eben Etzebeth at lock.

Erasmus has also suggested Australia will be more susceptible under the high ball without sacked full-back Israel Folau in their side.

Herschel Jantjies will make his debut for South Africa

"The obvious thing is his aerial skills; he's one of the best in the world in the air," said Erasmus. "With him out of the Wallabies team there might be less contesting in the air for us to do."

Australia are seeking a first win on South African soil in eight years and a first victory at Ellis Park since 1963.

Coach Michael Cheika has left experienced scrum-half Will Genia and utility back Kurtley Beale on the bench, but will hand a debut to Fijian-born No 8 Isi Naisarani.

Tom Banks fills the No 15 jersey for the Wallabies

Tom Banks has been handed the full-back jersey ahead of Beale, and Nic White returns after a four-year absence in front of 100-cap Genia.

Cheika is looking forward to seeing his side run out at Ellis Park, which usually boasts the most hostile atmosphere among the South African grounds.

"We haven't been to Ellis Park in 11 years. I've only coached one game there as Waratahs coach," he said.

"That's what I enjoy, though, to be in the cauldron of the opposition. Its motivating for us. What else could you ask for in terms of an intimidating atmosphere? Its a good challenge and we must stand up. This is what rugby is about."

Key battle: Eben Etzebeth vs Rory Arnold

Rory Arnold's carrying and physicality will be much needed against South Africa

Etzebeth brings the steel core to South Africa and will be raring to go after he missed the end of the Stormers Super rugby campaign due to injury. He will really need to temper his enthusiasm though and how he deals with the added responsibility of leading the team will be key.

With second row partner Lood de Jager also coming back from injury, Etzebeth will need to really hit the ground running to help the bok pack get the upper hand to take the pressure of the likes of Herschel Jantjies at No 9.

The Brumbies used the rolling maul to great effect during their Super rugby campaign

If the Wallabies do want to fight fire with fire and take on the Bok pack, then expect Arnold to be right in the mix. The Brumbies used the rolling maul as a very effective weapon during their Super Rugby campaign with Arnold the man leading the charge in that area. His lineout work was exceptional and the Wallabies have been doing plenty of work around the lineout and maul to have a solid platform to attack from.

South Africa: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 1 Beast Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Francois Louw

Replacements: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marcell Coetzee, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

Australia: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nic White, 1 James Slipper, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Rory Arnold, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 8 Isi Naisarani

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Will Genia, 22 Matt To'omua, 23 Kurtley Beale