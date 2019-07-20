South Africa 35-17 Australia: Herschel Jantjies stars on Springboks bow

South Africa opened the Rugby Championship with a win over Australia

Herschel Jantjies enjoyed a debut to remember as South Africa kicked off the 2019 Rugby Championship with a 35-17 victory over Australia at Ellis Park.

A converted try from scrum-half Jantjies put the Springboks ahead after seven minutes and they moved further ahead through Lood de Jager despite having Andre Esterhuizen sin-binned for a high tackle.

Australia hit back through Dane Haylett Petty to go in 14-10 down at the break, with Bernard Foley having kicked a penalty and another possible score being ruled out for a forward pass.

But South Africa took control in the second half, with Jantjies helping them en route to a bonus-point victory with his second try before leaving the field to rapturous applause in the 65th minute.

Australia had promised a more incisive attacking game this year and there were signs of that, with some excellent handling that deserved a better final product, but the finishing touches were not yet there.

The hosts won the forward battle with their heavy pack and were particularly potent in the scrums, also showing more proficiency at the breakdown.

They hit the front when No 8 Francois Louw effected an excellent turnover in centre-field and electric winger Nkosi was set free and danced past one defender before feeding inside for Jantjies to score.

South Africa were reduced to 14 when centre Esterhuizen received a yellow card, but almost immediately scored their second try.

Back row Pieter-Steph du Toits broke away down the left wing and his chip behind the Australian defence took the Boks to within a metre of the line, where de Jager was able to burrow over.

Dane Haylett-Petty got a first-half try for Australia against South Africa

Haylett-Petty crossed for Australia in the corner as they made their numerical advantage tell, but the wing should have had a second soon afterwards when he fluffed a magnificent opportunity.

Without a defender in sight, he only had to place the ball over the line, but inexplicably knocked it on as the Springboks led at halftime.

South Africa dominated the opening 20 minutes of the second period and that pressure finally bore fruit when Australian prop Taniela Tupou's shoulder charge into Rynhardt Elstadt's chest earned him a yellow card, and Sbu Nkosi crossed in the corner as the Boks stretched the visitors' defence.

S'bu Nkosi was one of South Africa's try-scorers against Australia

Scrum-half Jantjies capped an excellent debut with his second as Australia began to wilt in the Highveld air, sniping around the side of the ruck as the visitors left the smallest of gaps for him to burst through.

Bernard Foley reduced the deficit to 11 points for Australia by finishing off a breakaway try from replacement Kurtley Beale's offload.

But South Africa secured the bonus point as replacement scrum-half Cobus Reinach brushed off a defender and crossed with the last play of the game.