Rugby Championship quiz: Test your knowledge ahead of this year's competition

Watch South Africa vs Australia live on Saturday from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Action

Last Updated: 15/07/19 12:16pm

New Zealand are the defending Rugby Championship champions - but how much do you know about the competition's history?
Test your knowledge of the Rugby Championship ahead of the opening round of fixtures this weekend.

This season's competition is reduced due to the World Cup in Japan later this year. The teams will only play each other once instead of the usual home and away format.

The action gets underway on Saturday afternoon with South Africa hosting Australia. Champions New Zealand begin their title defence on Saturday night with a match in Argentina.

South Africa vs Australia

July 20, 2019, 3:30pm

Live on

Argentina vs New Zealand

July 20, 2019, 7:00pm

Live on

How strong is your knowledge of the Rugby Championship and the Tri Nations dating back to 1996?

Test your knowledge by taking our quiz and tweet us your results @SkySportsRugby

Watch the opening day of this year's Rugby Championship on Saturday from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Action.

