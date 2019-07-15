Argentina will be boosted by form of Jaguares, according to Marcelo Bosch

The Jaguares showing greater variety in their game will drive Argentina on during the Rugby Championship, according to Marcelo Bosch.

All but five of Argentina's latest 46-man squad come from the Jaguares and their run to the final of Super Rugby bodes well both for the Rugby Championship and the World Cup.

Argentina start the competition on Saturday at home to champions New Zealand, live on Sky Sports Action, hoping to avoid finishing bottom for a fourth successive year. But Bosch is encouraged by the variation shown by the Jaguares which he thinks can help push on the Pumas.

Bosch said: "We know that the core of the team [at the Rugby World Cup] will be from the Jaguares and they had an amazing Super Rugby year getting through to the final and I like how they played their rugby as well.

"They found ways during the tournament [Super Rugby] to win in different ways and that was something they didn't do before perhaps."

Bosch added: "Nowadays they have a superb kicking game, great defence putting pressure on other teams and they still have good individuals with ball in hand.

"So I'm very excited about it plus the value of some players coming from Europe so I'm really looking forward to it."

Pablo Matera will be an influential figure for Argentina in the Rugby Championship

Argentina captain Pablo Matera was a key figure in the Jaguares' form this season and the flanker is also likely to be crucial to the national team's chances of success, with Bosch picking him out for special mention.

The former Saracens centre said: "For me, nowadays, [the best player] it's Pablo Matera. He's the captain of the national team and even though the Jaguares lost the Super Rugby final, he was the man-of-the-match.

"He had a superb [Super Rugby] tournament. He has everything - physicality and energy and I think that he's a key player for this national team."

Toulon forward Facundo Isa has made his return to the national squad after injury problems over the last year and Bosch says the 25-year-old is another asset for the Pumas.

Facundo Isa's return for Argentina is another boost heading into the Rugby Championship

Bosch said: "He's [Isa] obviously a known player having played in the last World Cup but he's not been playing for the national team for the past two years.

"He got an injury in France and I think that now he's full of energy and ambition to go back to play in the national jersey. I think that he's going to deliver and he's going to surprise us a lot."