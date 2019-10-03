Eben Etzebeth named in South Africa team to play Italy despite racist abuse allegation

Eben Etzebeth is alleged to have physically and racially abused a person in South Africa

Eben Etzebeth has been named in the South Africa starting line-up for Friday's game against Italy despite having the threat of legal proceedings hanging over him.

The South Africa Rugby Union has begun a confidential "internal process" with Etzebeth over allegations he physically and racially abused a person in South Africa before the Rugby World Cup.

The South African Human Rights Commission says it will begin proceedings against Etzebeth on Friday but he has been selected to start by coach Rassie Erasmus in one of 10 changes to the side that beat Namibia.

"I won't lie to you and say we know much about what is happening with the case back in South Africa," said Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

Etzebeth will win his 82nd cap on Friday

"At the moment, we are at the World Cup as coaches and players. We are making sure we get the team in the right space. Eben has been focused on what we want to achieve, and the management will deal with the case, and SA Rugby back in South Africa.

"Eben is part of the squad at the World Cup, and he will play on Friday. He has been in a good space in the team, and with the players too."

Siya Kolisi returns to skipper the side and the flanker revealed the Springboks team felt tremors at their hotel after an earthquake in the Shizuoka region of Japan on Wednesday morning.

"Cheslin (Kolbe) was sleeping and snoring, so I thought it was him!" said Kolisi, who captains South Africa for the 16th time.

"It was something different - I have never felt anything like that. I was excited but scared at the same time."

Siya Kolisi returns to skipper South Africa in Shizuoka

The Springboks started their Pool B campaign by losing to World Cup holders New Zealand but bounced back to inflict a heavy defeat on Namibia last week.

Kolisi insists South Africa have not been lacking for motivation since then, as another defeat would almost certainly end their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

He added: "We've got a really important game, and every game from now is a play-off game because, if we slip up, we are out of the competition.

South Africa beat Namibia 57-3 last weekend

"Italy are a good side who have beaten us in the past. In a way, we are fortunate that we have to play a knockout game earlier than normal.

"It's one of those games that you want to be playing in as a player. We've just prepared as best as we could and trained well and are really confident in our plan."

Italy claimed bonus-point wins in their opening two games in Pool B

Italy have collected bonus-point wins against Namibia and Canada to sit top of the pool but they now face a side they have beaten only once in 14 previous matches.

South Africa comfortably prevailed 35-6 in their last meeting in November 2017 but hooker Luca Bigi is relishing the contest.

He said: "I know what they are like from two years ago at Padova. We must be competitive. We must be determined, with the right attitude, because we've been thinking about this match for four years."

Sergio Parisse will play his 15th Rugby World Cup match

Conor O'Shea has made three changes to his starting line-up with captain Sergio Parisse returning to play his 142nd Test match, surpassing Brian O'Driscoll as the record-appearance maker of the northern hemisphere.

Only Richie McCaw [148] has made more appearances than the talismanic No 8.

"We've thought about this [game] for four years," said Parisse.

"We want to be competitive to the end. We don't have the pressure on us. They are the ones who will be feeling the pressure.

"We just want to go out and not finish the match with any regrets."

South Africa: 15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Peter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.

Italy: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Tommaso Benvenuti, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Jayden Hayward, 11 Michele Campagnaro, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Luca Bigi, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 David Sisi, 5 Dean Budd, 6 Braam Steyn, 7 Jake Polledri, 8 Sergio Parisse (c).

Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Nicola Quaglio, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Alessandro Zanni, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Sebastian Negri, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Carlo Canna.