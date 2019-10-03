Eben Etzebeth accused of physical and racial abuse in South Africa

The South African Human Rights Commission has announced it plans to take Eben Etzebeth to an equality court

The South African Rugby Union has begun a confidential "internal process" with Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth over allegations he physically and racially abused a person in South Africa before the Rugby World Cup.

SA Rugby's statement comes a day after the South African Human Rights Commission announced it would take Etzebeth to an equality court on Friday over the allegations. Etzebeth has denied any assault or racial abuse.

SA Rugby have not confirmed if Etzebeth would still play against Italy in a crucial World Cup game on Friday, the same day the Human Rights Commission says it'll begin court proceedings against him in South Africa.

The indications are that Etzebeth will play and remain at the tournament in Japan.

The case relates to a night out in the coastal town of Langebaan in late August when Etzebeth was at a bar with friends and family members.

He has been accused of assaulting and racially abusing a person, who then complained to the Human Rights Commission.

SA Rugby says it has been in communication with the Human Rights Commission and has "instituted an internal process to address the matter, the details of which remain an employment matter between SA Rugby and the player."

Equality courts generally operate like civil courts in South Africa. No criminal charges have been filed against Etzebeth.