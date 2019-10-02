Steve Hansen praises dominant New Zealand display against Canada

Steve Hansen's All Blacks proved far too strong for Canada

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen praised his side after they thrashed Canada 63-0 in the Rugby World Cup, although he still believes they can improve.

The All Blacks, looking to secure a record third successive World Cup, ruthlessly exposed Canada's shortcomings in Oita to run in eight tries and a penalty try in their Pool B game.

"It was a pretty good performance when you break it down, particularly the first part of that second half when they really came together and played good, controlled rugby," said Hansen.

"It was really difficult conditions. The humidity is unbelievable and while people at home will be wondering why they dropped a few balls, it's very, very difficult, so I think they've done well."

The Barrett brothers, Beauden, Jordie and Scott, all touched down on the day they became the first trio of brothers to appear for their country at a World Cup.

Sonny Bill Williams also impressed, scoring a try and showing attacking flair after being named as one of 11 changes from the opening 23-13 win against South Africa on September 21.

"He's always been pushing," Hansen added. "We're very blessed in the midfield with the talent that we've got and of course [centre] Ngani [Laumape] is at home still.

"So we're very blessed and it's good to have people in form."

When asked what his side could improve on, Hansen added: "The first 20 minutes of the second half, we've got to turn that into 80 minutes and if we can do that, we won't be too far away."

New Zealand's next match in the tournament is against Namibia in Tokyo on Sunday.