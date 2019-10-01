New Zealand's Ardie Savea to wear goggles at Rugby World Cup

Ardie Savea will be wearing goggles when he comes off the bench for New Zealand against Canada on Wednesday

New Zealand back-rower Ardie Savea will make World Cup history on Wednesday when he wears goggles in his side's pool match against Canada.

The 25-year-old will become the first player to sport the eyewear in the tournament's history in order to protect his left eye, in which his vision has deteriorated.

Savea, who has been named on the bench for the All Blacks' second game of the competition, said: "A couple of years ago, I realised I had bad vision in my left eye. Everything is kind of blurry.

"I told All Blacks doctor Tony Page that it was getting worse, and now we are doing something about it. He notified me that World Rugby had some goggles that were approved, and everyone has been really supportive.

Italy's Ian McKinley was the first Test player to wear goggles on the pitch

"In terms of vision and seeing, it's pretty sweet, and it's now just a matter of getting used to them.

"I've got my little girl and hopefully future kids and a bigger family, so I want to be able to see. I'm just thinking of the bigger picture and trying to protect my eyes."

While Savea will be the first player to wear goggles at the World Cup, he is not the first player to wear them in a Test match - that honour is held by Italy's Ian McKinley back in 2017.

World Rugby approved the use of goggles at all levels of the game earlier this year, and New Zealand doctor Tony Page says they have not negatively impacted on Savea's game during training this week.

"It's probably been the most challenging conditions that you can get - humidity at up to 90 per cent, 20 degrees Celsius or so, and hard All Blacks training, and he's done pretty well," he said.